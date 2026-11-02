ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Stays JNU Order Dismissing Professor And Congress MP Akoijam From Services

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration's decision to terminate the services of professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam over allegations of sexual harassment. Justice Anup J Bhambhani issued notice to the university on Akoijam's petition challenging the dismissal order and listed the case for hearing in January.

Akoijam -- the Congress MP from the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat -- was a professor at the JNU's School of Social Sciences.

According to reports, at least 11 female students filed sexual harassment complaints against the professor in May. The complainants alleged that Akoijam invited students to his campus residence under the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to sexually harass them. Some students have also alleged that he made obscene and inappropriate remarks during classes.

On October 9, JNU dismissed Akoijam over the sexual harassment complaints. The termination order, signed by Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit, said the university's internal complaints committee had conducted an inquiry and recommended disciplinary action based on its findings.