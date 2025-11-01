ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC seeks RML Hospital's Response On Petition Alleging Non-Availability Of Facilities At Institute

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sought the stand of Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital authorities on a petition raising the issue of non-availability of proper medical facilities at the institute.

The high court asked the medical superintendent of the hospital to file an affidavit on the petitioner's grievance regarding the non-availability of Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT), done to detect deadly infections like HIV, and essential medicines in the hospital.

"Let the counsel take instructions from the respondent no. 3 (Director of RML Hospital and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences) and 4 (Medical Superintendent of RML Hospital) and make submissions on the next date of hearing on the specific grievance of the petitioner in respect of NAT testing and non-availability of essential medicines," a bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora said.

"A specific affidavit shall be filed by the medical superintendent of RML Hospital," it said. The court listed the matter for further hearing on December 17.