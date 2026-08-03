ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Seeks NIA Stand On Appeals By Aasiya Andrabi, 2 Others Against Conviction In UAPA Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the stand of the NIA on appeals by hardline separatist Aasiya Andrabi and her two associates challenging their conviction for conspiring to wage war against India and being members of a terrorist organisation under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA.

Andrabi (62), the founder of the all-women separatist group Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) in 1987, and her close aides -- Nahida Nasreen (58), and Sofi Fehmeeda (48)-- were convicted by the special NIA court on January 14, which said the trio had orchestrated a systematic campaign to destabilise J-K.

On March 24, the trial court awarded life imprisonment to Andrabi, while Fehmeeda and Nasreen received a 30-year prison sentence. On Monday, a bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Vikas Mahajan condoned the delay in filing the appeals against the trial court decision and said it would issue notice to the investigating agency in the matter.

The bench also gave time till September 15 to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to reply to their pleas seeking suspension of sentence and listed the matter for hearing on October 6. Andrabi and her two associates were formally charged with multiple offences under the stringent UAPA and the IPC in February 2021.

It was alleged that they plotted to wage war against the country, besides conspiring to carry out terror-related activities. The trial court found them guilty of offences under UAPA sections 18 (punishment for conspiracy) and 38 (offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation).

It also convicted the three under IPC sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration), 121-A (conspiracy to wage war against Government of India), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).