Delhi HC Seeks ED Response On Javed Siddiqui's Plea For Bail To Care For Cancer-Stricken Wife
The ED has opposed the bail plea of Al Falah University founder Javed Ahmed Siddiqui, citing the possibility that he may flee.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea filed by Al Falah University founder Javed Ahmed Siddiqui, who has sought interim bail or custody parole to look after his wife, who is battling Stage IV cancer.
The court directed the ED to examine relevant documents and listed the matter for further hearing on November 6, considering the urgency of the request. The agency opposed his plea, citing the possibility that he might flee if released.
Siddiqui has sought temporary relief to care for his wife during her cancer treatment. Earlier, in July 2026, the Delhi High Court and the Saket Court rejected similar requests, observing that medical reports indicated her condition was stable and that she could manage her daily activities.
The Saket Court had also observed that adult children were expected to look after their parents if they fell ill.
Siddiqui was arrested by the ED on November 18, 2025, in connection with alleged terror financing and money laundering. The Faridabad-based Al Falah University came under the scanner of investigating agencies, after three doctors arrested in connection with the Red Fort blast were found to have links with the institution.
The ED began its investigation after the Delhi Police Crime Branch registered two FIRs. The complaints alleged that the university had falsely claimed to have received accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).
On January 16, the ED filed a chargesheet against Siddiqui and the Al Falah Charitable Trust. The agency has also said that it has taken steps to attach properties belonging to the university under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The Red Fort blast took place on November 10, 2025, when a hatchback car exploded near the historical monument. The vehicle was registered in the name of Aamir Rashid Ali. The explosion killed 13 people and injured 32 others.
Following complaints by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the Delhi Police Crime Branch registered two FIRs against Siddiqui. It arrested him in connection with the alleged misrepresentation of the university's accreditation status.
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