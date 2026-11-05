ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Seeks ED Response On Javed Siddiqui's Plea For Bail To Care For Cancer-Stricken Wife

Delhi High Court ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea filed by Al Falah University founder Javed Ahmed Siddiqui, who has sought interim bail or custody parole to look after his wife, who is battling Stage IV cancer.

The court directed the ED to examine relevant documents and listed the matter for further hearing on November 6, considering the urgency of the request. The agency opposed his plea, citing the possibility that he might flee if released.

Siddiqui has sought temporary relief to care for his wife during her cancer treatment. Earlier, in July 2026, the Delhi High Court and the Saket Court rejected similar requests, observing that medical reports indicated her condition was stable and that she could manage her daily activities. The Saket Court had also observed that adult children were expected to look after their parents if they fell ill. Siddiqui was arrested by the ED on November 18, 2025, in connection with alleged terror financing and money laundering. The Faridabad-based Al Falah University came under the scanner of investigating agencies, after three doctors arrested in connection with the Red Fort blast were found to have links with the institution.