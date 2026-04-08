ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Seeks Centre's Response On Plea Challenging Transgender Amendment Act

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Centre, challenging the constitutional validity of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya has sought the central government's response and ordered that the matter be taken up at the next hearing on July 22.

The petition, filed by advocate Chandresh Jain, alleged that the Transgender Amendment Act violates the fundamental rights guaranteed to transgenders under the Constitution and curtails the right to self-perceived gender identity.