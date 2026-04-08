Delhi HC Seeks Centre's Response On Plea Challenging Transgender Amendment Act
The petition states that the Transgender Amendment Act violates fundamental rights, curtailing the right to self-perceived gender identity.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 7:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Centre, challenging the constitutional validity of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026.
A bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya has sought the central government's response and ordered that the matter be taken up at the next hearing on July 22.
The petition, filed by advocate Chandresh Jain, alleged that the Transgender Amendment Act violates the fundamental rights guaranteed to transgenders under the Constitution and curtails the right to self-perceived gender identity.
The petition states that following the amendment, transgenders will require government verification and certification to identify their gender, rather than being able to self-identify it. The petition argues that gender identity is a crucial aspect of an individual's dignity, autonomy, and privacy, and it cannot be made contingent upon medical or administrative scrutiny.
The petition also cites the Supreme Court's judgment in the 'National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) vs Union of India' case, wherein the apex court recognised self-identified gender identity as a fundamental right under Articles 14, 19(1)(a), and 21 of the Constitution.
The petition further contends that this amendment constitutes a regression from established fundamental legal principles and argues that it violates international human rights standards, in addition to infringing upon the rights to equality, freedom of expression, and personal liberty. Furthermore, the mandatory certification process for transgender identity would result in transgender persons being deprived of the welfare benefits and legal protections otherwise available to them.
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