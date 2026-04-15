ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Seeks Centre's Stand On Publishing Names Of Transpersons In Educational Record After Amended Law

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sought the Centre's stand on the manner in which names of transgender persons are to be published in educational records following the amended transgender law.

A bench of justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain passed the order while dealing with petitions raising issues pertaining to transgender persons, which included how they were identified in certificates issued and records maintained by the University of Delhi and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The bench observed that the directions issued in this matter could also extend to other official documentation, such as issuance of birth certificates, death certificates, passports, aadhaar cards, driving licenses and other official documents and made the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment a party to the proceedings.

"In view of the same, this Court is of the opinion that it would be necessary to hear the position of the Union of India in these matters. Accordingly, the Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE), Union of India is impleaded as Respondent No. 4 in all the three petitions," said the court in the order passed on April 9.