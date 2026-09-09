Delhi HC Seeks Centre, Govt, DU Response On Plea For Hostels In All University Colleges
The petition argues that inadequate institutional accommodation forces thousands of students to rely on private PGs, rented rooms and shared flats.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sought responses from the Centre, Delhi government and Delhi University (DU) on a plea seeking hostel facilities for students in every DU college.
The public interest litigation (PIL), filed by National Students' Union of India (NSUI) president Vinod Jakhar, highlights the shortage of affordable institutional accommodation and links it to the safety concerns faced by students living in private PGs and rented accommodation. The court has listed the matter for September 25.
What Is The Petition About?
A bench headed by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and comprising Justice Tejas Karia issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government and Delhi University, asking them to respond to the plea.
The petition describes the shortage of affordable and adequate institutional hostel accommodation for DU students as a long-standing problem. It argues that hostel infrastructure has not expanded in proportion to the university's growth in student numbers and geographical spread.
According to the plea, several DU colleges lack hostel facilities altogether. In colleges where hostels are available, the number of seats is allegedly far below the actual requirement.
The shortage, the petition says, leaves thousands of students, particularly those coming from other states and Union Territories, with little choice but to find accommodation in private PGs, private hostels, rented rooms or shared flats near their colleges.
The plea seeks a college-wise assessment of existing hostel capacity and residential requirements, followed by a phased, time-bound University of Delhi Hostel Development Policy or master plan.
How Is It Linked To Satya Niketan?
The petition was filed after the September 6 building collapse in Satya Niketan, where a five-storey building housing a private PG accommodation collapsed while repair work was underway. Seven people were killed and several others were injured.
The plea argues that the tragedy should not be seen as a problem limited to one building or locality. It says the incident highlights wider concerns about the safety and welfare of students who depend on privately operated accommodation around DU colleges.
The petitioner has sought structural and fire-safety audits of private PGs and student hostels operating around DU colleges as an interim measure until adequate permanent hostel infrastructure is developed.
It has also sought an appropriate system to register and periodically inspect such accommodations.
The plea points out that the issue extends beyond North Campus or South Campus, since DU colleges are spread across Delhi. It also highlights the financial burden that the shortage of institutional accommodation places on students and their families.
The High Court had separately taken up the Satya Niketan collapse on September 7 and directed the MCD to conduct a high-level inquiry into the incident.
At the time, the court expressed concern over inadequate housing facilities, including hostel accommodation run by DU or the government, as well as student safety and the regulation of private PG facilities.
What Has The Court Asked For?
The petition has also been tagged with another matter concerning the Satya Niketan building collapse. During Wednesday's hearing, the court told the petitioner that the University Grants Commission (UGC) did not need to be made a party to the case and directed him to remove it from the list of respondents.
The petition proposes different approaches depending on land availability. Where individual colleges have sufficient land, it suggests constructing or expanding their hostels. Where land is a constraint, it proposes developing common hostels on suitable government or university land.
The plea also seeks immediate safety measures for students living in private accommodations while permanent hostel infrastructure is developed.
The broader issue before the court is whether the existing institutional accommodation available to DU students is sufficient and safe, and what steps authorities should take to address the gap.
Also Read: