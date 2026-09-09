ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Seeks Centre, Govt, DU Response On Plea For Hostels In All University Colleges

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sought responses from the Centre, Delhi government and Delhi University (DU) on a plea seeking hostel facilities for students in every DU college.

The public interest litigation (PIL), filed by National Students' Union of India (NSUI) president Vinod Jakhar, highlights the shortage of affordable institutional accommodation and links it to the safety concerns faced by students living in private PGs and rented accommodation. The court has listed the matter for September 25.

What Is The Petition About?

A bench headed by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and comprising Justice Tejas Karia issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government and Delhi University, asking them to respond to the plea.

The petition describes the shortage of affordable and adequate institutional hostel accommodation for DU students as a long-standing problem. It argues that hostel infrastructure has not expanded in proportion to the university's growth in student numbers and geographical spread.

According to the plea, several DU colleges lack hostel facilities altogether. In colleges where hostels are available, the number of seats is allegedly far below the actual requirement.

The shortage, the petition says, leaves thousands of students, particularly those coming from other states and Union Territories, with little choice but to find accommodation in private PGs, private hostels, rented rooms or shared flats near their colleges.

The plea seeks a college-wise assessment of existing hostel capacity and residential requirements, followed by a phased, time-bound University of Delhi Hostel Development Policy or master plan.

How Is It Linked To Satya Niketan?

The petition was filed after the September 6 building collapse in Satya Niketan, where a five-storey building housing a private PG accommodation collapsed while repair work was underway. Seven people were killed and several others were injured.

The plea argues that the tragedy should not be seen as a problem limited to one building or locality. It says the incident highlights wider concerns about the safety and welfare of students who depend on privately operated accommodation around DU colleges.