Delhi HC Restrains Sunjay Kapur’s Wife, Sister From Making Public Statements Against Each Other

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to Mandhira Kapur Smith, sister of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, while hearing a defamation suit filed by his wife, Priya S Kapur. A bench of Justice Mini Pushkarna heard the matter.

During the hearing, the court directed both sides to refrain from making statements against each other. “Both parties are directed to exercise restraint in making statements on each other, directly or indirectly,” the judge said.

Priya Kapur, in her plea, stated that her husband passed away in June 2025. She alleged that soon after his demise, her sister-in-law “embarked upon a systematic and organised course of conduct” to malign and socially discredit her.

Sunjay Kapur had died on June 12 last year after collapsing during a polo match in England, reportedly due to a sudden cardiac arrest.

Allegations Of Defamatory Campaign

According to the lawsuit, there was a continuous, malicious and defamatory campaign against her through podcasts, interviews, social media posts and public statements. The plea submitted read, “The defamatory statements falsely impute dishonesty, moral impropriety, professional incompetence, concealment of assets and illegitimate assumption of corporate control to the plaintiff.”

The court also issued summons to Mandhira Kapur Smith and podcast host Pooja Chaudhri and listed the matter for hearing in May.