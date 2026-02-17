Delhi HC Restrains Sunjay Kapur’s Wife, Sister From Making Public Statements Against Each Other
Priya Kapur sought Rs 20 crore in damages and the removal of content, alleging a defamatory podcast and social media campaign by Mandhira Kapur Smith.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to Mandhira Kapur Smith, sister of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, while hearing a defamation suit filed by his wife, Priya S Kapur. A bench of Justice Mini Pushkarna heard the matter.
During the hearing, the court directed both sides to refrain from making statements against each other. “Both parties are directed to exercise restraint in making statements on each other, directly or indirectly,” the judge said.
Priya Kapur, in her plea, stated that her husband passed away in June 2025. She alleged that soon after his demise, her sister-in-law “embarked upon a systematic and organised course of conduct” to malign and socially discredit her.
Sunjay Kapur had died on June 12 last year after collapsing during a polo match in England, reportedly due to a sudden cardiac arrest.
Allegations Of Defamatory Campaign
According to the lawsuit, there was a continuous, malicious and defamatory campaign against her through podcasts, interviews, social media posts and public statements. The plea submitted read, “The defamatory statements falsely impute dishonesty, moral impropriety, professional incompetence, concealment of assets and illegitimate assumption of corporate control to the plaintiff.”
The court also issued summons to Mandhira Kapur Smith and podcast host Pooja Chaudhri and listed the matter for hearing in May.
Priya Kapur alleged that the defamatory content was deliberately published and amplified through the podcast ‘InControversial with Pooja Chaudhri’, causing “grave and continuing injury” to her reputation, dignity, privacy and mental peace.
She has sought a permanent injunction restraining the defendants from publishing any content against her on any platform and has demanded that all such material be removed. Along with seeking an unconditional public apology and retraction, she has also claimed damages of Rs 20 crore.
The senior counsel appearing for Priya Kapur argued that her sister-in-law uploaded and shared content on social media to tarnish her reputation. However, Smith’s counsel contended that there was a “concerted media vilification campaign” against his client.
Separately, Priya Kapur has also filed a criminal defamation case against Mandhira Smith before a trial court.
Other Petitions
Meanwhile, the legal battle over Sunjay Kapur’s estate continues. His mother, Rani Kapur, has moved the High Court seeking the dissolution of the RK Family Trust, questioning its formation and management.
In another petition, Karisma Kapoor’s children have sought a share in Sunjay Kapur’s reported Rs 30,000 crore estate, requesting that they be declared Class I heirs and be granted a one-fifth share. They have also sought interim relief to freeze his personal assets until the matter is decided.
