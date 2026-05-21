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Delhi HC Reserves Verdict On Raghav Chadha's Plea, Says No Violation Of Personality Right

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a plea filed by Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, who recently switched over from the AAP to the BJP, seeking the protection of his personality rights.

A single-judge bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad orally observed that prima facie, the content flagged by Chadha appeared to be criticism of a political decision, and did not constitute any violation of personality rights. “Prima facie, there is no personality right involved in this case. A decision taken by you in a political arena is being criticised,” the Delhi High Court remarked during the hearing.

Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Chadha, contended there were posts with profane content, including where the politician is shown as having "sold himself away for money".

Reserving verdict on the aspect of interim relief to take down such alleged offending content, Justice Prasad acknowledged that while an individual has the right to live with dignity, the right to free speech under the Constitution also cannot be taken away.

"It is a comment by an individual criticising a political decision... As a political leader, can you be sensitive," asked Justice Prasad during the hearing. "The line between defamation and criticism is quite thin, right? It's very easy to slip to the other side, which affects your right to live with dignity and you cannot infringe on this side at the same time. Your Article 19 (1) (a) right also cannot be taken away."

"Right from Independence, we have grown up seeing R K Laxman's cartoons... In various ways criticism has been made on decisions taken politically, economically... Now social media has gone to greater extent. But still at the end of the day, it's still within the realm of a comment by a person," the court observed.

Chadha's senior counsel asserted that posts implying he "traded for money" cannot be termed "fair criticism".

Even as Chadha's senior counsel argued that the offending posts "can't stay even for a day", Justice Prasad responded that prima facie they only appeared to be criticism. "According to me, prima facie, these are all only criticism of a political decision," the judge orally said.