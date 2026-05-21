Delhi HC Reserves Verdict On Raghav Chadha's Plea, Says No Violation Of Personality Right
Justice Prasad acknowledged that while an individual has the right to live with dignity, the right to free speech also cannot be taken away.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a plea filed by Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, who recently switched over from the AAP to the BJP, seeking the protection of his personality rights.
A single-judge bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad orally observed that prima facie, the content flagged by Chadha appeared to be criticism of a political decision, and did not constitute any violation of personality rights. “Prima facie, there is no personality right involved in this case. A decision taken by you in a political arena is being criticised,” the Delhi High Court remarked during the hearing.
Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Chadha, contended there were posts with profane content, including where the politician is shown as having "sold himself away for money".
Reserving verdict on the aspect of interim relief to take down such alleged offending content, Justice Prasad acknowledged that while an individual has the right to live with dignity, the right to free speech under the Constitution also cannot be taken away.
"It is a comment by an individual criticising a political decision... As a political leader, can you be sensitive," asked Justice Prasad during the hearing. "The line between defamation and criticism is quite thin, right? It's very easy to slip to the other side, which affects your right to live with dignity and you cannot infringe on this side at the same time. Your Article 19 (1) (a) right also cannot be taken away."
"Right from Independence, we have grown up seeing R K Laxman's cartoons... In various ways criticism has been made on decisions taken politically, economically... Now social media has gone to greater extent. But still at the end of the day, it's still within the realm of a comment by a person," the court observed.
Chadha's senior counsel asserted that posts implying he "traded for money" cannot be termed "fair criticism".
Even as Chadha's senior counsel argued that the offending posts "can't stay even for a day", Justice Prasad responded that prima facie they only appeared to be criticism. "According to me, prima facie, these are all only criticism of a political decision," the judge orally said.
Considering that the alleged offending posts were by unknown individuals, the judge suggested appointing an amicus curiae to assist the court in the matter.
The judge also stated that there was a difference between commercialising personality rights and political criticism.
Chadha's senior lawyer said he was pressing his claim on the basis of defamation at this stage, not violation of personality rights.
“It is not a defamation suit. It is a suit on the basis of personality rights,” Justice Prasad said, suggesting that Chadha may seek amendment of the plaint if he intends to pursue defamation claims.
Chadha, also represented by advocates Satatya Anand and Nikhil Aradhe, in his plea sought immediate removal and takedown of false, AI-generated and deepfake content circulating widely across social media platforms. In his petition, Chadha submitted that his photographs and videos are being utilised without authorisation through the use of AI and deepfake technologies. Specifically, morphed images of his face are being employed in conjunction with purported speeches attributed to him.
Several public figures, like actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, journalist Sudhir Chaudhary, podcaster Raj Shamani and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, have previously approached the high court seeking protection of their personality and publicity rights. The high court granted them interim relief.
Recently, the High Court also protected the personality rights of cricketer Gautam Gambhir and actors Sonakshi Sinha, Vivek Oberoi and Allu Arjun and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor by granting them interim relief. (With agency inputs)
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