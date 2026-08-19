ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Rejects Petition To Declare Rajiv Gandhi Foundation 'Public Authority' Under RTI Act

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking to declare the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation a 'public authority' under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

During the hearing, the single bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma noted that the petitioner, Shanmuga Patro, failed to appear for the hearing on several previous occasions.

The petitioner had approached the High Court in 2011, challenging a 2010 decision by the Central Information Commission (CIC) that had refused to classify the Foundation as a public authority under the RTI Act.

The petition argued that the activities of the Foundation directly impact the general public. Therefore, it should be brought within the ambit of the RTI Act.