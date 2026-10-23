ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Rejects Neha Bora's Plea Against Police Notice To Sign Peace Bond

Neha Bora. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Neha Bora, the national president of the All India Students Association (AISA), challenging a notice issued by the Delhi Police asking her to execute a peace bond before a special executive magistrate (SEM).

The order was passed by a bench led by Justice Subramonium Prasad. While passing the judgement, the judge said that he has passed certain directions to the SEM on providing all material to the student leader in the proceedings.

The court had reserved its verdict on October 22. During the hearing, Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Neha Bora, argued that citizens do not require any permission to hoist the national flag. He questioned the validity of the notice, asserting that no authorisation is needed to hoist the national flag and remarked that the police themselves are in need of a lesson in law. He noted that the matter is limited in scope, concerning a notice issued under Sections 126 and 130 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). He pointed out that while there have been various protests in the country against government decisions, his client, who is highly active in public life, has never incited violence and all her protests have been entirely peaceful. During the proceedings, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, representing the Delhi Police, questioned the maintainability of Bora’s petition. He argued that the law permits the invocation of Sections 126 and 130 concurrently, noting that there is a potential for a breach of peace.