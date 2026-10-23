Delhi HC Rejects Neha Bora's Plea Against Police Notice To Sign Peace Bond
Neha Bora was placed under preventive arrest on October 16, while she was on her way to participate in the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 9:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Neha Bora, the national president of the All India Students Association (AISA), challenging a notice issued by the Delhi Police asking her to execute a peace bond before a special executive magistrate (SEM).
The order was passed by a bench led by Justice Subramonium Prasad. While passing the judgement, the judge said that he has passed certain directions to the SEM on providing all material to the student leader in the proceedings.
The court had reserved its verdict on October 22. During the hearing, Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Neha Bora, argued that citizens do not require any permission to hoist the national flag.
He questioned the validity of the notice, asserting that no authorisation is needed to hoist the national flag and remarked that the police themselves are in need of a lesson in law. He noted that the matter is limited in scope, concerning a notice issued under Sections 126 and 130 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
He pointed out that while there have been various protests in the country against government decisions, his client, who is highly active in public life, has never incited violence and all her protests have been entirely peaceful.
During the proceedings, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, representing the Delhi Police, questioned the maintainability of Bora’s petition. He argued that the law permits the invocation of Sections 126 and 130 concurrently, noting that there is a potential for a breach of peace.
He urged the court not to reduce the matter to mere technicalities, warning that significant chaos could erupt in Delhi. He described the action as a precautionary measure, intended to ensure that the law functions exactly as envisioned by Parliament.
In her petition, Neha Bora had challenged an order directing her to execute a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and to maintain the peace. On October 18, the Delhi Police issued a notice to Bora, directing her to appear before the Special Executive Magistrate on October 19.
The notice instructed Neha Bora to furnish a personal bond of ₹10,000, along with a surety, under Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), to ensure the maintenance of peace during the ongoing investigation against her.
Neha Bora had been placed under preventive arrest on October 16, 2026, while she was on her way to participate in the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' (Hoist the Tricolour) march organised by the 'Kakroach Janata Party' (CJP).
The Delhi Police released her on October 17. Abhijit Dipke, the founder of the CJP, was also placed under preventive detention under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The Delhi Police arrested Dipke, citing the apprehension of a breach of peace. The Special Executive Magistrate ordered his release upon the execution of a 'peace bond' (bond for keeping the peace) for ₹50,000. Under the terms of this bond, Dipke is required to maintain peace for a period of one year. CJP leaders Saurabh Das and Ashutosh Ranka were also ordered to be released on October 21.
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