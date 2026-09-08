ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Rejects NEET Accused Dhananjay Lokhande's Plea Against Arrest; Orders To Pay Rs 25,000 Penalty

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition filed by National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak case accused Dhananjay Lokhande challenging his arrest in the case.

A bench headed by Justice Navin Chawla also ordered Lokhande to pay a fine of Rs 25,000, citing that the petition amounts to misuse of the law.

Earlier, the Rouse Avenue Court had on August 22 dismissed Lokhande's petition challenging his arrest. Lokhande had challenged that order before the High Court.

In his petition, Lokhande claimed that his arrest was illegal. He said he had not been provided with an arrest memo. The chargesheet only mentions his personal search memo and does not refer to any arrest memo.

The chargesheet also does not mention any reason for his arrest, nor does it specify the date, time or place of his arrest, he stated.

During the hearing, CBI lawyer Premtosh Kumar Mishra opposed the petition and said Lokhande was informed of the reason for his arrest after his arrest.