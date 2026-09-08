Delhi HC Rejects NEET Accused Dhananjay Lokhande's Plea Against Arrest; Orders To Pay Rs 25,000 Penalty
The CBI chargesheet names 13 accused in the case, all of whom are in judicial custody, following the court proceedings.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 10:48 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition filed by National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak case accused Dhananjay Lokhande challenging his arrest in the case.
A bench headed by Justice Navin Chawla also ordered Lokhande to pay a fine of Rs 25,000, citing that the petition amounts to misuse of the law.
Earlier, the Rouse Avenue Court had on August 22 dismissed Lokhande's petition challenging his arrest. Lokhande had challenged that order before the High Court.
In his petition, Lokhande claimed that his arrest was illegal. He said he had not been provided with an arrest memo. The chargesheet only mentions his personal search memo and does not refer to any arrest memo.
The chargesheet also does not mention any reason for his arrest, nor does it specify the date, time or place of his arrest, he stated.
During the hearing, CBI lawyer Premtosh Kumar Mishra opposed the petition and said Lokhande was informed of the reason for his arrest after his arrest.
Lokhande was arrested on May 13 in connection with the NEET paper leak case.
On August 12, the Rouse Avenue Court had taken cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the CBI against 13 accused.
Those named as accused by the CBI are Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Shubham Khairnar, Dhananjay Lokhande, Prahlad Kulkarni, Tejas Harshad Kumar, Dr Manoj Shirure, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Mandhare and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar.
All the accused are currently in judicial custody.
The CBI registered an FIR against the accused under Sections 315(5), 318(4), 61(2), 238 and 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Sections 13(2) and 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Sections 10, 3, 4, 5 and 11 of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act.
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