ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Rejects Ukrainian Nationals’ Plea Over Extended Terror Probe

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court dismissed a petition by Ukrainian nationals challenging a trial court order that extended the investigation into their alleged terror activities in northeast India from 90 to 180 days.

A bench of Justice Madhu Jain dismissed the plea days after the court reserved its verdict in the matter on August 24. The petition was filed by Hurba Petro and other accused Ukrainian nationals.

During the hearing, counsel Rahul Tyagi, appearing for the National Investigation Agency (NIA), argued that the trial court’s decision was “legally sound.” “While the probe into the matter is ongoing, the court is authorised to extend the investigation’s timeframe,” he said.

The Ukrainian nationals allegedly entered Myanmar and subsequently entered protected areas in Mizoram to establish contact with ethnic groups. The accused face charges of supplying illegal weapons, training ethnic groups, and assisting them in operating drones.