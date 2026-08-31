Delhi HC Rejects Ukrainian Nationals’ Plea Over Extended Terror Probe
The Delhi High Court dismissed a petition by Ukrainian nationals challenging a trial court order that extended the investigation into their alleged Northeast terror activities.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court dismissed a petition by Ukrainian nationals challenging a trial court order that extended the investigation into their alleged terror activities in northeast India from 90 to 180 days.
A bench of Justice Madhu Jain dismissed the plea days after the court reserved its verdict in the matter on August 24. The petition was filed by Hurba Petro and other accused Ukrainian nationals.
During the hearing, counsel Rahul Tyagi, appearing for the National Investigation Agency (NIA), argued that the trial court’s decision was “legally sound.” “While the probe into the matter is ongoing, the court is authorised to extend the investigation’s timeframe,” he said.
The Ukrainian nationals allegedly entered Myanmar and subsequently entered protected areas in Mizoram to establish contact with ethnic groups. The accused face charges of supplying illegal weapons, training ethnic groups, and assisting them in operating drones.
The group comprises six Ukrainian nationals and one US citizen. According to the NIA, these individuals arrived in India on visas and entered Mizoram before crossing into Myanmar and establishing contact with ethnic groups.
The NIA stated that the accused received training in Myanmar and subsequently trained ethnic groups in Mizoram, which are linked to insurgent factions active in India.
Per the NIA, the group brought a large consignment of drones from Europe, prompting the central agency to register a case against them under various sections of the UAPA.
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