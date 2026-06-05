ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Refuses Urgent Hearing On Plea Against Cockroach Janta Party Protest

Cockroach Janta Party spokespersons Saurav Das, Vijeta Dahiya, and Ashutosh Ranka during a press briefing at the Constitution Club of India, in New Delhi on Wednesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to hear a petition raising law and order concerns arising from digital outfit Cockroach Janta Party's call for a protest at Jantar Mantar here on June 6 to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination-related lapses.

The counsel for 'Save India Foundation' mentioned the plea for urgent hearing before a vacation bench of Justices Saurabh Banerjee and Amit Sharma. The bench, however, refused to list the case. Earlier this month, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke called on supporters and students to join his protest in Delhi.

Dipke had also urged supporters to join him at the airport on June 6. The Cockroach Janta Party, a youth-driven social media movement, has gained traction since its formation and has been subscribed to by many public figures. The petitioner, in his plea, sought deployment of "immediate preventive, regulatory, and crowd-control measures" at the IGI Airport, metro stations, and highway entry points.

It also sought directions to the authorities to "restrict, regulate, or relocate the scheduled gathering" to maintain public order and ensure that vital infrastructure and emergency services, like hospitals, railway stations, the high court and the Supreme Court, function without compromising public safety.