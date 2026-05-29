ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Refuses To Unblock Cockroach Janata Party’s X Account, Issues Notice to Centre, X

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued notices to the Centre and 'X' while hearing a petition filed by Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the 'Cockroach Janata Party' (CJP), challenging the decision to block his 'X' account.

Hearing the matter, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav also permitted CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who resides in Boston, USA, to appear virtually before the committee, and observed that if the panel is satisfied that blocking must be set aside, it is legally empowered to order unblocking of the CJP’s X account.

The court has declined to issue an immediate order for the restoration of the CJP’s 'X' account. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for July 6.

Senior advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for Dipke, submitted that the CJP account was "pure satire" and if there were some "objectionable" posts, only those could be blocked instead of withholding the entire account.

Seeking interim unblocking of the handle, Sibal urged the judge to peruse the blocking order, which, he said, had not yet been supplied to him.

Justice Kaurav, however, observed that the blocking order was not on record, and it would consider the petitioner's request after the Centre files a reply to the plea.

"We will consider. This entire law (on blocking) is still at a nascent stage. Let us not precipitate things today. Let them take notice and come back to us. Whatever material they have, I can direct them to place it," the judge said, adding that in the meantime, the petitioner could raise his grievance before the review committee.

"It is directed that before the next date of hearing, let the review committee examine all such aspects. Let the decision be placed on record," the court said.

Furthermore, the court directed that the decision reached by the review committee be submitted to the court. The CJP’s 'X' account was blocked based on inputs received from the Intelligence Bureau (IB).