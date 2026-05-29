Delhi HC Refuses To Unblock Cockroach Janata Party’s X Account, Issues Notice to Centre, X
The court also permitted CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who resides in Boston, USA, to appear virtually before committee; next date of hearing is July 6.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued notices to the Centre and 'X' while hearing a petition filed by Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the 'Cockroach Janata Party' (CJP), challenging the decision to block his 'X' account.
Hearing the matter, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav also permitted CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who resides in Boston, USA, to appear virtually before the committee, and observed that if the panel is satisfied that blocking must be set aside, it is legally empowered to order unblocking of the CJP’s X account.
The court has declined to issue an immediate order for the restoration of the CJP’s 'X' account. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for July 6.
Senior advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for Dipke, submitted that the CJP account was "pure satire" and if there were some "objectionable" posts, only those could be blocked instead of withholding the entire account.
Seeking interim unblocking of the handle, Sibal urged the judge to peruse the blocking order, which, he said, had not yet been supplied to him.
Justice Kaurav, however, observed that the blocking order was not on record, and it would consider the petitioner's request after the Centre files a reply to the plea.
"We will consider. This entire law (on blocking) is still at a nascent stage. Let us not precipitate things today. Let them take notice and come back to us. Whatever material they have, I can direct them to place it," the judge said, adding that in the meantime, the petitioner could raise his grievance before the review committee.
"It is directed that before the next date of hearing, let the review committee examine all such aspects. Let the decision be placed on record," the court said.
Furthermore, the court directed that the decision reached by the review committee be submitted to the court. The CJP’s 'X' account was blocked based on inputs received from the Intelligence Bureau (IB).
The Information Broadcasting Ministry had recommended the blocking of the 'X' account on the grounds of national security. Subsequently, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued a directive to 'X' to block the account of the CJP, which recently emerged on social media platforms as a satirical online movement.
This development stemmed from remarks made during the hearing of a case, wherein Chief Justice of India Surya Kant observed that unemployed youth are akin to cockroaches. He remarked that many such unemployed individuals, who fail to secure either employment or a foothold in a profession, eventually turn to the media, social media, RTI activism, or other forms of activism, and begin attacking the entire system.
The court had also observed that a CBI inquiry was warranted to verify the authenticity of law degrees held by certain lawyers, particularly those practising in Delhi. Subsequently, the CJI also issued a clarification regarding this matter.
In a clarification, CJI Surya Kant stated that he was distressed to read how a section of the media had misrepresented his oral observations made during the hearing of a trivial matter.
He specifically criticised those who have entered professions such as the legal field by means of fake and fraudulent degrees. He remarked that such individuals have infiltrated the media, social media, and other esteemed professions as well, and therefore, they are akin to parasites.
Following this observation by the CJI, an online movement was launched under the banner of the 'Cockroach Janata Party'. This movement gained popularity on social media in a very short span of time. Numerous memes and songs centred around the "cockroach" theme were created.
Launched on May 16, the CJP claims that it wants to build an independent youth-driven movement to amplify the concerns of the youth and hold the government accountable. It recently launched a campaign demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged systemic failures in the education sector and the NEET-UG 2026 paper “leak”.
The original X handle of the CJP was withheld in India on May 21, following which the group resurfaced with a new handle, 'Cockroach is Back', which currently has over 2,27,000 followers.
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