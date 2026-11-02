Delhi HC Refuses To Stay Entry Ban On Pre-BS-VI Vehicles During Winter
This decision affects over a million vehicle owners in cities neighbouring Delhi—such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 9:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday outrightly refused to stay a Delhi government decision—which is part of its 'Winter Action Plan'—that prohibits the entry of vehicles into the national capital from November 1, 2026 to January 31, 2027, if they are not registered in Delhi and do not meet pre-BS-VI emission standards.
A bench led by Acting Chief Justice Nitin Vasudev Sambre issued a notice to the Delhi government regarding a petition challenging this restriction and directed that the matter be listed alongside a related case on November 27.
The petition was filed by Gurmukh Das Kohli, a lawyer and resident of Faridabad. It challenges a June 23 notification issued by the Department of Environment and Forests, which bars the entry of pre-BS-VI vehicles registered outside Delhi into the capital for a three-month period.
The petition describes the restriction as arbitrary and discriminatory, noting that pre-BS-VI vehicles registered within Delhi will be permitted to operate during this period, while identical vehicles registered in neighbouring states will be denied entry.
It argues that this violates Article 14 of the Constitution, as the classification is based on the place of registration rather than the vehicle's emission characteristics. According to the petitioner, this restriction has been imposed for the entire three-month duration (24 hours a day) without any scientific assessment, regardless of whether Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) might be favourable on any given day.
Furthermore, the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in September, contains no provision for such an absolute, season-long ban.
The petitioner contends that the notification itself mentions less stringent alternatives—such as year-round enforcement of regulations or doubling parking fees—yet the government opted directly for an entry ban.
As a result, this decision affects over a million vehicle owners in cities neighbouring Delhi—such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad—who have to travel to and from Delhi daily for work or in connection with court matters.
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