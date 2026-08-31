ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Refuses To Interfere In Woman's Decision To Stay At Ashram Of Spiritual Guru

Representational image ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court refused to interfere with a woman's decision to stay at the ashram of so-called spiritual guru Virendra Dev Dixit. A bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyay stated the court cannot force an adult to do anything against his/her will. The woman's parents had filed a petition in the High Court stating that their daughter was in poor health and that her condition could worsen at the ashram. The petition stated that the women at the ashram had mentioned the disappearance of an inmate However, during the hearing, the woman told the court that she was interested in spirituality and had been living at the "Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya" ashram of her own free will since 2015. Her parents alleged in the petition that those living at the ashram in Rohini were being given drugs and had demanded their daughter's removal from the ashram. The High Court stated that the Constitution grants an adult the freedom to travel and move freely.