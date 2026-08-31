Delhi HC Refuses To Interfere In Woman's Decision To Stay At Ashram Of Spiritual Guru
A bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyay stated the court cannot force an adult to do anything against his/her will.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 11:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court refused to interfere with a woman's decision to stay at the ashram of so-called spiritual guru Virendra Dev Dixit.
A bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyay stated the court cannot force an adult to do anything against his/her will. The woman's parents had filed a petition in the High Court stating that their daughter was in poor health and that her condition could worsen at the ashram.
The petition stated that the women at the ashram had mentioned the disappearance of an inmate However, during the hearing, the woman told the court that she was interested in spirituality and had been living at the "Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya" ashram of her own free will since 2015.
Her parents alleged in the petition that those living at the ashram in Rohini were being given drugs and had demanded their daughter's removal from the ashram. The High Court stated that the Constitution grants an adult the freedom to travel and move freely.
The counsel appearing for the woman's parents argued that the inmates at the ashram were severely brainwashed and indoctrinated. However, the court said there was no inmate statement to back the claim.
"What can be done about it? There is no such statement by the inmate. She states that she is living there on her own will and is highly educated," the Chief Justice said. However, the Court took note of other irregularities as alleged by some people, at the ashram and said it will consider them on September 23, the next date of hearing. The state informed the Court that the ashram is situated in an unauthorised colony and has no sanctioned plan.
It was also highlighted that the electricity connection for the ashram has been taken under different names. The Court also noted that there was no clarity on who was running the ashram at present, and the source of funds used for its functioning.
"The only thing that bothers us is the way it is running. Because it is not run by any organisation, they say that they run it on individual expenses and receive donations for expenses. Everybody has been given the freedom of not only religion but conscious [conscience] also," the court stated.
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