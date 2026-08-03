Delhi HC Refuses Bail To Ex-MLA Naresh Balyan In MCOCA case
Rouse Avenue Court had taken cognisance of supplementary chargesheet filed by Delhi Police against five accused, including Balyan, in this matter on May 5, 2025.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea filed by former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in a case registered under MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act).
"We are dismissing it," Justice Manoj Jain said. The court had reserved its verdict on July 27.
The Rouse Avenue Court had taken cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police against five accused, including Balyan, in this matter on May 5, 2025. During the hearing in the High Court, the Delhi Police opposed Balyan's bail plea, arguing that a case under MCOCA is made out against him because a criminal conspiracy linked to a 2019 FIR was revealed in 2024.
During the hearing, Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, appearing for the Delhi Police, cited MCOCA provisions and contended that if a person assists in a crime in any manner, they fall within the ambit of the Act.
Prasad argued that the charge sheet mentions a gang, implying that the case is not limited to the role of a single individual. He pointed out that an eyewitness from the 2019 FIR was murdered in 2024, which indicates the accused's involvement in the conspiracy.
Representing Balyan, advocate Vivek Jain submitted that the MCOCA charge was not applicable because the Act requires a pattern of continuing criminal activity. He contended that no case under MCOCA was made out, as the law necessitates a series of crimes, whereas no new offence or activity had been recorded in the FIR.
On December 4, 2024, after being granted bail in an extortion case, Balyan was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the MCOCA case. The Delhi Police had initially arrested him in the extortion case on the night of November 30, 2024.
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