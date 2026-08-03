ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Refuses Bail To Ex-MLA Naresh Balyan In MCOCA case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea filed by former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in a case registered under MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act).

"We are dismissing it," Justice Manoj Jain said. The court had reserved its verdict on July 27.

The Rouse Avenue Court had taken cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police against five accused, including Balyan, in this matter on May 5, 2025. During the hearing in the High Court, the Delhi Police opposed Balyan's bail plea, arguing that a case under MCOCA is made out against him because a criminal conspiracy linked to a 2019 FIR was revealed in 2024.

During the hearing, Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, appearing for the Delhi Police, cited MCOCA provisions and contended that if a person assists in a crime in any manner, they fall within the ambit of the Act.