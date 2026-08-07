ETV Bharat / bharat

'Why Is The Centre Not Considering Closing Jantar Mantar As A Protest Site', Asks Delhi High Court

New Delhi: The High Court on Friday questioned the Central Government as to why it is not considering closing the Jantar Mantar area as a protest site.

The High Court said, "Why should an entire city be 'put to ransom' due to demonstrations in the heart of the capital". Justice Amit Mahajan of the High Court According to me, these things should not happen in the city. But it is the government's call. Why should the city be put to ransom unnecessarily?" Justice Amit Mahajan remarked orally.

The court was hearing a petition by All India Dalit Christian Rights Protection Committee seeking a direction to Delhi Police to decide its request for permission to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar on August 10 between 10 am and 1 pm.

After the senior counsel for the petitioner submitted that Delhi Police has not decided on the organisation's request for permission to protest at Jantar Mantar since July 9, Justice Mahajan observed, "Personally speaking, why should protests happen inside the city?"

Asserting that law and order is domain of the police, Justice Mahajan, nonetheless, asked Delhi Police to decide on the petitioner's request by Saturday. The judge said he was not passing any direction on whether permission should be granted or denied, but the petitioner should be informed about the decision of the authorities.