Delhi HC Quashes Covid Drugs Case Against Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday quashed a criminal case against Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir, his foundation and others for allegedly illegally stocking and distributing COVID-19 drugs during the pandemic. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna pronounced the order, saying, “criminal complaint quashed”.

The high court passed the order on a plea challenging the summons issued by a trial court against Gambhir, his wife, mother and the foundation and seeking quashing of the criminal complaint.

The Delhi government’s Drug Control Department had filed a complaint against Gambhir, then MP from east Delhi, his foundation, its CEO Aprajita Singh, his mother and wife, Seema Gambhir and Natasha Gambhir, respectively -- both trustees in the foundation -- under Section 18(c) read with Section 27(b)(ii) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Section 18(c) prohibits manufacture, sale and distribution of drugs without a licence whereas Section 27(b)(ii) makes sale, distribution without valid licence punishable with imprisonment for a term, not be less than three years but which may extend to five years and with fine.