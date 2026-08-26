ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Orders Relocation Of Race Course Slum Residents Within 6 Weeks; Govt May Clear Settlements Thereafter

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has ordered residents of slums in the Race Course area near the Prime Minister's residence to shift to locations provided by the Delhi government within six weeks.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya issued the order. The High Court said that after six weeks, the government could clear the slums with police assistance. The court observed that providing residents with an alternative location does not violate their right to rehabilitation.

On May 12, a single-judge bench of the High Court had permitted the removal of the three slum clusters. Justice Purushaindra Kumarav's bench had directed the residents to vacate the area within two weeks.

The single bench had held that the slums near the Prime Minister's residence were unauthorised. The division bench later challenged that order.

The single bench had directed that the residents be rehabilitated at Savda Ghevra with basic amenities. It also asked the administration to ensure minimal disruption to residents during rehabilitation.

The court had observed that the Centre's national security concerns constituted a valid reason for clearing the slums.