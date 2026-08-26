Delhi HC Orders Relocation Of Race Course Slum Residents Within 6 Weeks; Govt May Clear Settlements Thereafter
Residents challenged earlier eviction orders after the government issued notices, leading to proceedings before both single and division-bench benches.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has ordered residents of slums in the Race Course area near the Prime Minister's residence to shift to locations provided by the Delhi government within six weeks.
A bench headed by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya issued the order. The High Court said that after six weeks, the government could clear the slums with police assistance. The court observed that providing residents with an alternative location does not violate their right to rehabilitation.
On May 12, a single-judge bench of the High Court had permitted the removal of the three slum clusters. Justice Purushaindra Kumarav's bench had directed the residents to vacate the area within two weeks.
The single bench had held that the slums near the Prime Minister's residence were unauthorised. The division bench later challenged that order.
The single bench had directed that the residents be rehabilitated at Savda Ghevra with basic amenities. It also asked the administration to ensure minimal disruption to residents during rehabilitation.
The court had observed that the Centre's national security concerns constituted a valid reason for clearing the slums.
During the hearing, the Centre said the slums were located very close to military establishments and constituted a sensitive area.
Referring to the global security situation, the Centre argued that unauthorised structures could not be allowed in such locations and that the matter involved national security.
The Centre said more than 700 affected people were being settled in rehabilitation colonies at Savda Ghevra, around 45 km from the Prime Minister's residence. Of these, 192 had accepted allotment letters issued by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, while 136 had already taken possession of their flats.
Three Slum Clusters Covered By Case
Residents of three slum clusters, Bhai Ram Camp, Masjid Camp and DID Camp, had approached the High Court. The settlements are located near the Delhi Race Club and Jaipur Polo Ground.
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs issued notices in October 2025 and February 2026 seeking to remove the residents. The notices were subsequently challenged before the High Court's single bench.
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