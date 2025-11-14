ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Lists Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid Custody Parole Expenses Matter For Consideration

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court single-judge bench on Friday listed the pleas of Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh for consideration on January 14, 2026.

Following a split decision by a division bench on a petition challenging the substantial expenses demanded of Engineer Rashid, an accused in the terror funding case and MP, for attending the Parliament session, a single bench of the Delhi High Court will now consider whether to refer the matter to a larger bench.

The matter was listed on Friday before a single bench headed by Justice Ravindra Dudeja. The single bench then ordered a hearing on January 14, 2026, to decide whether to refer the matter to a larger bench.

On November 7, the division bench delivered a split decision on Engineer Rashid's petition. Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani observed that the government should bear the expenses, while justice Vivek Chaudhary held that the government should not. The matter then went to chief justice DK Upadhyay, who directed justice Ravindra Dudeja to consider the matter.

During the hearing before the division bench, the Delhi Police provided a detailed breakdown of the expenses demanded from Engineer Rashid. Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani remarked that Engineer Rashid has not even been granted interim bail and is attending the Parliament session while in custody, so why shouldn't the jail administration bear the expenses?

During the hearing, senior lawyer N. Hariharan, representing Rashid, argued that the salaries of police officers are not mentioned in the jail rules, as the Delhi Police includes their salaries in the expenses.