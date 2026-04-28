ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Judge Recuses Self From Hearing Karti Chidambaram's Plea

New Delhi: Delhi High Court judge Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on Tuesday recused herself from hearing a plea of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram seeking to quash a CBI FIR against him for allegedly helping an alcoholic beverage company over the ban on the duty-free sale of its whisky.

"List before another bench," the judge said.

Seeking to quash the case, Karti has alleged in the high court that there was a "gross delay" in registration of the "illegal" FIR on January 1, 2025, which was malafide, borne out of "political vendetta and regime revenge". The matter would be listed next on July 21.

The case, fourth against the Congress MP, stems from a preliminary inquiry registered by the CBI in 2018 to investigate alleged irregularities in granting FIPB clearance when his father, P Chidambaram, was the finance minister. The case was registered against Katra Holdings, ASCPL, Karti and others.

"There is gross delay in registration of the impugned FIR in as much as the allegations pertain to the period of 2004-2010 (as per the FIR) whereas the subject FIR has been registered in 2025, i.e., after 20 years," the plea has alleged.