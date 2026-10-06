ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Issues Notice To Salman Khan On Demand To Stop Hearing On Film 'Kala Hiran'

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to film actor Salman Khan, while hearing a petition filed by the producer of the film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy , seeking a stay on the proceedings of the case. A bench led by Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani has sought a response from Salman Khan regarding the matter. The next hearing is scheduled for December 26.

During the hearing, the counsel for film producer Amit Jani argued that Salman Khan had already filed a lawsuit, seeking to restrain the release, teaser, and promotion of the film. The producer contended that pursuing two separate lawsuits over the same issue — namely, the violation of personality rights — is inappropriate; therefore, proceedings in the new suit filed by Salman Khan should be stayed.

Salman Khan has raised objections regarding the film's production and promotional material. He alleges that the film incorporates references to the infamous 1998 blackbuck poaching case, and other events from his life, which violate his personality rights, and could tarnish his image.

In earlier hearings, the producer's counsel had stated that the film had not yet received clearance from the Censor Board, and was not in a position to be released. Objecting to the petition, the producer pointed out that even the film's trailer was yet to be launched. Previously, on July 27, the High Court had ordered a stay on the film's teaser, in response to Salman Khan's earlier petition.