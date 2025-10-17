ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Imposes Rs 20K Costs On Centre For Concealing Facts In Sameer Wankhede's Promotion Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday imposed a cost of Rs 20,000 on the central government for concealing certain facts in its plea seeking review of an order relating to the promotion of IRS officer and former NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

While deprecating the conduct, a bench of justices Navin Chawla and Madhu Jain said it expects that the Centre will disclose all the facts truthfully before filing of the plea.

The Centre was seeking review of the high court's August 28 order by which the government was directed to find out the UPSC's recommendation regarding the promotion of Wankhede, and promote him in case there is such a commendation.

Wankhede, a 2008 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, made headlines for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's family by threatening to implicate his son Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise drug bust case during his tenure in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai in 2021.

In its verdict, the high court had upheld the Central Administrative Tribunal's December 2024 ruling, which had directed the government to open the sealed cover pertaining to Wankhede's promotion and if his name was recommended by the UPSC, then promote him to the post of additional commissioner with effect from January 1, 2021.

The government had approached the high court, claiming that Wankhede's case was placed in a sealed cover due to the cases lodged against him.

During the Friday's hearing, Centre's counsel Ashish Dixit argued that before the August 28 order, the competent authority had issued a charge memorandum and initiated regular departmental proceedings against Wankhede on August 18, thereby legitimately invoking the "sealed cover" procedure.

He claimed that the court's decision was based on the incorrect factual assumption that no charge memo or charge sheet had been issued, and therefore, a review was justified on the grounds of this demonstrable error. The plea was opposed by advocate T Singhdev, representing Wankhede, who sought dismissal of the petition on the ground that it was a tactic to harass the officer.