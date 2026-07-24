Delhi HC To Hear PIL Against Internet Shutdown Around Jantar Mantar Protest Site Today
Activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 for an indefinite hunger strike in support of the protesters.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 11:15 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the internet shutdown around the Cockroach Janta Party's Jantar Mantar protest site on Friday.
The PIL was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia by the counsel for the petitioner. "This is a PIL against internet shutdown at Jantar Mantar," the lawyer said, urging the bench to take up the matter at 2.30 pm. "Alright," the bench responded.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been protesting in the heart of Delhi since June 20, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.
The plea also challenged the restrictions imposed in the area and the central government's directive to telecom companies to suspend mobile internet services in parts of central Delhi.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk had joined the agitation on June 28 for an indefinite hunger strike in support of the protesters. After nearly 20 days of fasting, he was shifted from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital for medical treatment. From Safdarjung Hospital, he was shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram following directions of the Delhi High Court.
On July 20, protesters marched towards Parliament, leading to clashes with Delhi Police at several locations across the national capital. According to the petition, police resorted to lathi-charge and used tear gas against protesters, including students, at multiple locations during the march. The petitioner alleged that the use of force was excessive and unjustified.
Following the violence, FIRs were registered at Connaught Place Police Station, Parliament Street Police Station, and other police stations in connection with the incidents.
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