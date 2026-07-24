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Delhi HC To Hear PIL Against Internet Shutdown Around Jantar Mantar Protest Site Today

People gather at Sansad Marg to join the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak issue, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 23, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the internet shutdown around the Cockroach Janta Party's Jantar Mantar protest site on Friday.

The PIL was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia by the counsel for the petitioner. "This is a PIL against internet shutdown at Jantar Mantar," the lawyer said, urging the bench to take up the matter at 2.30 pm. "Alright," the bench responded.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been protesting in the heart of Delhi since June 20, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.

The plea also challenged the restrictions imposed in the area and the central government's directive to telecom companies to suspend mobile internet services in parts of central Delhi.