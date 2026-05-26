ETV Bharat / bharat

HC Grants Interim Bail From June 25-30 To Engineer Rashid In Terror Funding Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail from June 25 to June 30 to jailed Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid to enable him to attend his father's post-death rituals.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain, however, asked Rashid to surrender on June 2 after the expiry of the interim bail granted to him on May 18 to attend his father's last rites.

Rashid's senior counsel urged the court to extend the interim bail given to the parliamentarian, who is facing terror-funding charges, to enable him to attend certain ceremonies to be observed in Srinagar on the 40th day of his father's burial.

"After the interim bail (granted on May 18) expires on June 2, the appellant shall surrender. However, for the period from June 25 to June 30, interim bail is again granted in order to enable the appellant to participate in the rites and ceremonies on the 40th day," the court ordered.

The court stated that the interim bail from June 25-30 will have the same conditions as Rashid's current release period. On May 18, the bench had imposed several conditions on Rashid for the duration of his interim bail, including that he shall always be accompanied by at least two police officials in plainclothes, who shall remain with him from the beginning of the journey from Tihar Jail until his return from Srinagar.