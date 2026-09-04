Delhi HC Grants Bail To Two in NIA Terror Plot Case, Cites Prolonged Detention
The court also forbade them from joining any WhatsApp groups involved in anti-national activities or those that circulate such content.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 2:38 AM IST|
Updated : September 4, 2026 at 2:46 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted bail to two accused individuals charged with attempting to carry out terrorist activities in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and other parts of the country.
A bench led by Justice Navin Chawla observed that both accused have been in jail for nearly five years and the trial is unlikely to conclude soon. The High Court ordered the release of the accused, Sobia Aziz and Kamran Ashraf Reshi, on bail subject to a personal bond of ₹2 lakh each and two sureties of the same amount.
The court prohibited both accused from leaving the country without its permission. Additionally, the court directed them to cooperate with the investigation and appear before the trial court on every scheduled hearing date.
The court also forbade them from joining any WhatsApp groups involved in anti-national activities or those that circulate such content. The Patiala House Court had previously rejected their bail pleas, prompting them to approach the High Court.
The Patiala House Court had dismissed Sobia Aziz's bail plea on May 14 and Kamran Ashraf Reshi's plea on March 17. The NIA had registered an FIR in this case on October 10, 2021. Charges were filed against the accused under Sections 120B, 121A, 122, and 123 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 18, 18A, 20, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
The NIA arrested Sobia Aziz on October 22, 2021, and Kamran on October 20, 2021. According to sources, the NIA had received credible information that operatives of banned organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen were active in Jammu & Kashmir and were acting at the behest of their handlers based in Pakistan.
The NIA said they are accused of plotting to carry out terrorist activities in Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, and other major cities across the country using cyberspace. In collaboration with their handlers in Pakistan and on-ground workers, they were recruiting local youths and training them in terrorist activities as well as the use of weapons and ammunition, the investigating agency maintained.
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