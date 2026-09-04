ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Grants Bail To Two in NIA Terror Plot Case, Cites Prolonged Detention

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted bail to two accused individuals charged with attempting to carry out terrorist activities in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and other parts of the country.

A bench led by Justice Navin Chawla observed that both accused have been in jail for nearly five years and the trial is unlikely to conclude soon. The High Court ordered the release of the accused, Sobia Aziz and Kamran Ashraf Reshi, on bail subject to a personal bond of ₹2 lakh each and two sureties of the same amount.

The court prohibited both accused from leaving the country without its permission. Additionally, the court directed them to cooperate with the investigation and appear before the trial court on every scheduled hearing date.

The court also forbade them from joining any WhatsApp groups involved in anti-national activities or those that circulate such content. The Patiala House Court had previously rejected their bail pleas, prompting them to approach the High Court.