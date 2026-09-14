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Delhi HC Dismisses Vimal Elaichi Makers' Plea Against Show-Cause Notices To Celebrity Actors

Petitioner PB Agro LLP said that it hires well-known actors to promote ‘Vimal’ cardamom product and ensures that its advertising campaigns comply with applicable laws.

FILE- Delhi High Court
FILE- Delhi High Court (ETV Bharat)
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By PTI

Published : September 14, 2026 at 8:05 PM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by the makers of Vimal Elaichi seeking to quash show-cause notices issued to its brand ambassadors – Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff – by the Maharashtra FDA for alleged misrepresentation of the product in their advertisements.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma held the petition to be non-maintainable for want of territorial jurisdiction and said that courts in Maharashtra are the more appropriate and convenient forum for the petitioner to raise its grievances concerning the impugned notice, as per the doctrine of forum conveniens.

In its plea, petitioner PB Agro LLP said it engages the services of reputed actors for promotion of the cardamom product under the brand ‘Vimal’ and its endorsement agreements with them, and the company assures that the advertisement campaign is in full compliance of the applicable laws.

It said regulatory notices were issued by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alleging that advertisements for Vimal Elaichi amount to surrogate promotion of Vimal Pan Masala, a chewable product banned within Maharashtra.

The plea said the Maharashtra FDA had directed the actors featured in Vimal Elaichi advertisements to provide documentation demonstrating that Vimal Elaichi is a product different from the banned pan masala products. It also called for a halt on the promotional campaign and for the withdrawal of related materials from digital platforms.

The counsel representing the petitioner had argued that the August 11 FDA notice was sent only to the actors and not to the company itself, despite the fact that the company alone is going to suffer irreparably due to any action taken by the state regulator. The counsel had said the petitioner was not even provided with an opportunity to be heard.

Also Read:

  1. Delhi HC to Pass Order on Monday on Vimal Elaichi Makers’ Plea Seeking to Quash Show-Cause Notices Against Actors
  2. Gujarat HC Rejects Bail Plea Of AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava In Assault Case

TAGGED:

VIMAL ELACHI MAKERS PLEA
NOTICES ACTORS VIMAL ELAICHI

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