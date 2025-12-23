ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Of Hizbul Chief's Sons Against Framing Of Charges In Terror Funding Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the pleas of two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and others challenging framing of charges against them in a terror funding case.

A bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Manoj Jain rejected the appeals on the ground that they were not maintainable. The detailed judgement is awaited.

The accused had challenged a 2021 trial court order framing charges against them. According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the case pertains to the transfer of funds through hawala channels by Pakistan-based terrorists to Jammu and Kashmir, in a criminal conspiracy hatched with some operatives in India, to fuel and fund the secessionist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.