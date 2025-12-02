ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Directs CBFC To Consider Late Major Mohit Sharma's Parents' Concerns Over 'Dhurandhar'

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the Censor Board to consider the concerns of the parents of the late Major Mohit Sharma before releasing the film ‘Dhurandhar.’

Advocate Roopenshu Pratap Singh, who is representing the parents of the late officer, said the High Court has instructed the CBFC to "consider all the points raised by the petitioner" before taking a final call on certification.

"The High Court has directed the CBFC to consider all the points raised by the petitioner. After that, they'll decide on the issue of certification, which is still in the pipeline. It has not been issued yet, so let the CBFC consider all the points raised by the petitioner or the parents of late Major Mohit Sharma. They also said that if there were any issues related to the army, then the competent authority from the army, ADGPI, should also consider the same points and submit them to the CBFC," Pratap said.

"Our objection is that since the teaser was released in September, it features only one real-life character, late Major Mohit Sharma. The other characters, like the character of SAA, are also based on real-life figures. The main protagonist revolves around the late Major Mohit Sharma only," Pratap added.

Earlier, Aditya Dhar's upcoming spy-action thriller has hit a legal roadblock after the parents of late major Mohit Sharma moved the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the Ranveer Singh-starrer.

A bench of Justice Sachin Datta issued an order, refusing to block the release of the film which is scheduled for release in December. The court also authorised the Censor Board to refer the petition to the relevant officers of the Indian Army for approval.