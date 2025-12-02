Delhi HC Directs CBFC To Consider Late Major Mohit Sharma's Parents' Concerns Over 'Dhurandhar'
Aditya Dhar's spy thriller has hit a legal roadblock after the parents of late major Mohit Sharma moved the Delhi High Court seeking a stay.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 12:43 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the Censor Board to consider the concerns of the parents of the late Major Mohit Sharma before releasing the film ‘Dhurandhar.’
Advocate Roopenshu Pratap Singh, who is representing the parents of the late officer, said the High Court has instructed the CBFC to "consider all the points raised by the petitioner" before taking a final call on certification.
"The High Court has directed the CBFC to consider all the points raised by the petitioner. After that, they'll decide on the issue of certification, which is still in the pipeline. It has not been issued yet, so let the CBFC consider all the points raised by the petitioner or the parents of late Major Mohit Sharma. They also said that if there were any issues related to the army, then the competent authority from the army, ADGPI, should also consider the same points and submit them to the CBFC," Pratap said.
"Our objection is that since the teaser was released in September, it features only one real-life character, late Major Mohit Sharma. The other characters, like the character of SAA, are also based on real-life figures. The main protagonist revolves around the late Major Mohit Sharma only," Pratap added.
Earlier, Aditya Dhar's upcoming spy-action thriller has hit a legal roadblock after the parents of late major Mohit Sharma moved the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the Ranveer Singh-starrer.
A bench of Justice Sachin Datta issued an order, refusing to block the release of the film which is scheduled for release in December. The court also authorised the Censor Board to refer the petition to the relevant officers of the Indian Army for approval.
Late major Mohit Sharma's mother, Sushila Sharma, and father, Rajendra Prasad Sharma, filed a petition in the High Court seeking protection of their son's legacy and personality. The petition stated that the film should be shown to family members before its release.
During the hearing, the lawyer representing the Censor Board stated that the film has not yet been certified and the certification process is underway. He stated that the Censor Board found that the film is not a biopic and that the Indian Army has no objection to its release.
The film's producer, Jio Studios, said though the film is inspired by true events, but it has nothing to do with the life and personality of late major's life. Rather, it is based on the Karachi underworld. The court then asked the petitioners why they believed the film was based on the late major Mohit Sharma. The petitioners' lawyer then stated that the film's trailer and its contents clearly indicate that it is based on the late army official's life.
Dhurandhar is a spy-action thriller written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. Produced under Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, with Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in supporting roles.
Read more