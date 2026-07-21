ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Declines To Stay Bail For Kashmiri Activist Khurram Parvez, Journalist Irfan Mehraj

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to stay the bail granted to Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez and journalist Irfan Mehraj in a 2020 Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case.

The court added new conditions to their release. This decision clears the way for Parvez's release. The NIA had challenged the trial court's order before the High Court.

A Division Bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Vikas Mahajan noted that the allegations against Parvez and Mehraj were serious. However, since the trial court had already granted bail with strict conditions, the Bench said it saw no reason to stay that decision at this time. The Bench ordered that specific additional bail conditions be placed on both accused.

"The lack of findings in the trial court order needs this Court's attention," the Bench stated. The High Court also made it clear that the precedents used by the trial court should not be relied upon in any other cases as they are currently under the High Court's review. The case has been scheduled for hearing in August.