Delhi HC Declines To Stay Bail For Kashmiri Activist Khurram Parvez, Journalist Irfan Mehraj
Delhi's Patiala House Court had on July 18 granted bail to Parvez and Mehraj in the UAPA case.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to stay the bail granted to Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez and journalist Irfan Mehraj in a 2020 Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case.
The court added new conditions to their release. This decision clears the way for Parvez's release. The NIA had challenged the trial court's order before the High Court.
A Division Bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Vikas Mahajan noted that the allegations against Parvez and Mehraj were serious. However, since the trial court had already granted bail with strict conditions, the Bench said it saw no reason to stay that decision at this time. The Bench ordered that specific additional bail conditions be placed on both accused.
"The lack of findings in the trial court order needs this Court's attention," the Bench stated. The High Court also made it clear that the precedents used by the trial court should not be relied upon in any other cases as they are currently under the High Court's review. The case has been scheduled for hearing in August.
Delhi's Patiala House Court on July 18 granted bail to Parvez and Mehraj in the UAPA case. Principal and Sessions Judge Pitambar Dutt ordered their release. Earlier, Parvez was granted bail by the Delhi High Court in a terror funding case. A vacation bench headed by Justice Navin Chawla issued the bail order.
Parvez was arrested by the NIA on November 22, 2021. According to the NIA, he operated a network of overground workers with a member of Lashkar-e-Taiba under the guise of a human rights activist to carry out terrorist activities in India.
The NIA registered a case in the matter in November 2021. According to the NIA, Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists based in Pakistan, including Parvez, Munir Ahmed Kataria, Arshid Ahmed Tonch, and Zafar Abbas, conspired to further Lashkar-e-Taiba's activities and operate a network for terrorist incidents in India. Mehraj was detained by the NIA on 20 March 2023 in a UAPA case.
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