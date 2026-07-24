ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Creates Special Fast-Track Court For Paper Leak Cases Hours After PM Modi's Announcement

New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on setting up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment in paper leak cases, the Delhi High Court on Thursday constituted a specially designated Fast Track Court to exclusively try offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and connected cases.

In an order issued by the Registrar General, the Delhi High Court said that Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya has ordered the posting of judicial officer Anu Grover Baliga as Special CBI Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) in the newly created specially designated Fast Track Court at the Rouse Avenue Courts Complex.

The court will exclusively try offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, along with connected offences.

The Delhi High Court also directed that the newly designated court would function under the administrative control of the Principal District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special CBI Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) at the Rouse Avenue Courts Complex.

It also ordered the transfer of all pending cases registered under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and connected offences to the newly created Fast Track Court with immediate effect.

The development came hours after Prime Minister Modi announced that the Centre had decided to establish fast-track courts to ensure speedy justice and stringent punishment for those involved in examination paper leak cases.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said: "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard."

Prime Minister Modi added that the measure formed part of the Union government's efforts to safeguard the interests of students and warned that those attempting to harm the future of the country's youth would not be spared.