ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Awards Rs 1 Crore Compensation To Kin Of Engineering Student Who Died In Road Accident

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has awarded compensation of more than Rs 1 crore to the kin of a fourth-year engineering student at Netaji Subhash Institute of Technology, who died in a road accident in 2017. The court also awarded over Rs 84 lakh as compensation to the kin of a third-year student who also died in the same accident.

Justice Anish Dayal passed the judgment on pleas by the kin of the two deceased students seeking enhancement of the compensation awarded to them by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in September 2020. Senior advocate Sumeet Verma appeared for the family of the deceased persons in the high court. The tribunal awarded Rs 38.50 lakh and Rs 83.86 lakh to the kin of Prabhleen Kaur and Vinay Khurana.

The accident happened in February 2017 when the two were travelling to Delhi in a car driven by a mutual friend. It was alleged that the car, driven at a very high speed in a rash and negligent manner, hit the railing on the divider, resulting in the demise of the two students. The insurance company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, filed appeals seeking a reduction of the compensation awarded by the tribunal.

In the judgement passed on July 1, the court observed that both deceased persons were bright and meritorious students who were studying at a premium engineering college after scoring good marks in the JEE examination.

It was observed that the FIR and chargesheet filed in the case clearly established that the offending vehicle had struck the road divider with considerable force, resulting in the death of the two students. The court said that although the car was under the exclusive control of the driver, neither he nor the owner of the car entered the witness box to explain how the accident occurred or to rebut the allegation of rash and negligent driving.