Delhi HC Asks Social Media Platforms To Act On Sunil Gavaskar's Personality Rights Plea Within 7 Days

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday directed social media intermediaries to act within seven days on former cricketer and commentator Sunil Gavaskar's petition for protection of his personality rights.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora asked Gavaskar's legal team to take their grievances to the concerned social media intermediaries. The court ordered the social media platforms to treat Gavaskar's plea as a formal complaint under the Information and Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 and take action within seven days.

On Thursday, Gavaskar had approached the high court to stop unauthorised use of his name, image, persona and likeness by social media platforms and e-commerce websites.

Previously, several personalities including Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, filmmaker Karan Johan, singer Kumar Sanu, Telugu actors NTR Rao Junior and Akkineni Nagarjuna, 'Art of Living' founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, journalist Sudhir Chaudhary and podcaster Raj Shamani moved courts with similar requests. Gavaskar is the first cricketer to approach court with such request.