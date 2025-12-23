ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Asks Indian Consulate In UAE To Provide List Of Locally Accredited Lawyers For Celina Jaitly's Detained Brother

New Delhi: After a chamber hearing, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued fresh directions in the plea filed by actor Celina Jaitly, seeking assistance for her brother, former Indian Army officer Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly (retd), who is detained in the United Arab Emirates.

Justice Sachin Datta noted that, in compliance with earlier orders, Major Jaitly continues to receive consular access. During the hearing, Celina Jaitly requested that arrangements be made for the availability of a local lawyer or law firm to enable effective legal representation for her brother.

Accepting the request, the Court directed that the Indian Consulate shall provide a list of locally accredited lawyers or law firms who can represent the detained person, should he choose to avail such services. The Court clarified that engagement of any lawyer or law firm would be subject to the detained person or his family bearing the costs, and this condition must be clearly communicated to him.