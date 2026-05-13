ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Asks Google, Apple To Act Against Apps Promoting Porn, Prostitution

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed Google and Apple to take stern action against apps on their respective Play Store and App Store that promote pornography and prostitution.

While passing the order, a bench headed by Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya took a strong view of the dissemination of immoral content through certain apps, and stated that it cannot allow an entire generation to be ruined.

The court directed Google, Apple, and the Centre to file an 'Action Taken Report' detailing the measures taken to curb apps that promote pornography and prostitution. The court observed that Google and Apple must prevent such apps from being uploaded to their Play Store and App Store.