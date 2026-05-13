Delhi HC Asks Google, Apple To Act Against Apps Promoting Porn, Prostitution
A bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya said it cannot allow an entire generation to be ruined.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 5:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed Google and Apple to take stern action against apps on their respective Play Store and App Store that promote pornography and prostitution.
While passing the order, a bench headed by Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya took a strong view of the dissemination of immoral content through certain apps, and stated that it cannot allow an entire generation to be ruined.
The court directed Google, Apple, and the Centre to file an 'Action Taken Report' detailing the measures taken to curb apps that promote pornography and prostitution. The court observed that Google and Apple must prevent such apps from being uploaded to their Play Store and App Store.
The court further noted that, in accordance with the guidelines laid down in the IT Rules, 2021, intermediaries are required not only to play a pivotal role in acting upon such complaints but must also take appropriate legal action at the time the content was being uploaded. The court emphasised that intermediaries like Google and Apple, while addressing complaints pursuant to the IT Rules, must take immediate steps to block such apps.
The court passed the order after hearing a petition filed by Rubika Thapa, which asserted that numerous apps are available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store that facilitate the promotion of pornographic content, immoral trafficking, prostitution, arms trafficking, and other organised crimes.
During the hearing, advocate Tanmay Mehta, appearing on behalf of the petitioner, argued that these apps are generating millions of dollars in revenue by facilitating criminal activities. Representing the Central Government during the hearing, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma acknowledged the petitioner's concerns and stated that the government would take strict measures against these apps.