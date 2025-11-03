ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Asks Centre To Take Urgent Steps To Secure Release Of Indian Student Detained In Ukraine

Delhi High Court. ( ETV Bharat )

Delhi: Delhi High Court on Monday directed the central government to take urgent steps to ensure the safe return of 22-year-old student Sahil Mahmad Husen Majothi, who has been detained by Ukrainian forces. Hearing a petition filed by Majothi's mother, Hasinaben Samsudinbhai Majothi, Justice Sachin Datta observed that the student appeared to have been compelled to join the Russian Army under duress. "He must have been forced to join the Russian Army." "Please take all steps to bring him back," the judge told the government counsel, while emphasising the need for prompt diplomatic action.