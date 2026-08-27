Delhi H1N1 Surge: Cases To Dip Post-Monsoon, Says Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh
Delhi's H1N1 surge is expected to decline with the conclusion of the monsoon season. Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh has assured all facilities.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid seasonal changes and high humidity, cases of H1N1, commonly known as swine flu, are rising rapidly in the National Capital, Delhi and its surrounding areas. The record number of infections has prompted the Health Department to sound a high alert in the region.
To assess the current infection status, preparedness and arrangements in hospitals, Delhi Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh held high-level review meetings with top officials of the health department, municipal corporations and major hospitals.
Special directions were given to strengthen emergency services and ensure the adequate availability of isolation beds, doctors, testing facilities, essential medicines, and other critical resources.
In a special conversation with ETV Bharat's Sashikala Singh, Health Minister Dr Singh said that there was no need to panic regarding H1N1 (swine flu). “It is a seasonal illness that will subside with the end of the monsoon,” he said.
At least 138 cases of H1N1 were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, bringing the total count for the year to 2,446. Meanwhile, the total number of Influenza-A cases recorded in Delhi stands at 3,177.
Dr Singh said that most patients visiting hospitals were presenting with symptoms of common fever and flu. “They are being discharged within one to two days following primary treatment,” he said.
The Minister said that dedicated isolation rooms and beds had been prepared in all hospitals for H1N1 patients to prevent the virus from spreading to other patients.
“All hospitals have been instructed to keep at least five isolation beds ready. Large hospitals have been directed to ensure the availability of at least 10 isolation beds for managing cases of influenza and vector-borne diseases,” he said.
Dr Singh further said that the hospitals had been instructed to ensure shift-based duty rosters and the round-the-clock availability of doctors and medical staff. “Special attention is needed for children and the elderly. Hospitals are directed to ensure timely screening and appropriate care for patients belonging to these vulnerable age groups,” he said.
Amid the rising H1N1 cases, dedicated ‘flu corners’ have been set up in emergency departments and Senior Resident doctors have been deployed for emergency duty, the Minister said.
Suspected patients exhibiting symptoms must undergo immediate screening, and swab samples should be collected and sent for testing without delay where necessary, he added.
Hospitals have been provided with facilities for free H1N1 testing and adequate stocks of ‘Tamiflu,’ the anti-viral drug used for its treatment. Dr Singh noted that sufficient medicines are crucial for effective treatment, so the availability of medicines in hospitals is being continuously monitored.
“Hospital administrations have been instructed to submit regular reports on the availability of essential medicines and to ensure adequate stock levels. They have also been advised to procure essential medicines locally wherever necessary to avoid any disruption in patient care,” he said.
The Health Minister Dr Singh said that the objective was to further strengthen hospital preparedness and ensure that every hospital is fully capable of effectively handling any situation, while also preventing any unnecessary panic among the public.
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