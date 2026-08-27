ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi H1N1 Surge: Cases To Dip Post-Monsoon, Says Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh

New Delhi: Amid seasonal changes and high humidity, cases of H1N1, commonly known as swine flu, are rising rapidly in the National Capital, Delhi and its surrounding areas. The record number of infections has prompted the Health Department to sound a high alert in the region.

To assess the current infection status, preparedness and arrangements in hospitals, Delhi Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh held high-level review meetings with top officials of the health department, municipal corporations and major hospitals.

Special directions were given to strengthen emergency services and ensure the adequate availability of isolation beds, doctors, testing facilities, essential medicines, and other critical resources.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat's Sashikala Singh, Health Minister Dr Singh said that there was no need to panic regarding H1N1 (swine flu). “It is a seasonal illness that will subside with the end of the monsoon,” he said.

At least 138 cases of H1N1 were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, bringing the total count for the year to 2,446. Meanwhile, the total number of Influenza-A cases recorded in Delhi stands at 3,177.

Dr Singh said that most patients visiting hospitals were presenting with symptoms of common fever and flu. “They are being discharged within one to two days following primary treatment,” he said.

The Minister said that dedicated isolation rooms and beds had been prepared in all hospitals for H1N1 patients to prevent the virus from spreading to other patients.