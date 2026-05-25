Delhi Gymkhana Club Sparks Debate On Heritage, Public Interest And Shifting Governance Priorities
The club moves Delhi HC against eviction order amid debate on heritage, public purpose, and shifting governance priorities in the strategic area, reports Gautam Debroy
Published : May 25, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST
New Delhi: As the Delhi Gymkhana Club on Monday moved to the Delhi High Court against an order issued by the Land & Development Office (L&DO) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, directing it to hand over its 27.3-acre premises at Safdarjung Road in Lutyens’ Delhi by June 5, the matter has opened up a larger debate on heritage, public purpose, elite institutions and the changing priorities of governance in the national capital.
The Land & Development Office has invoked Clause 4 of the perpetual lease deed to resume possession of the land, arguing that the premises are required for defence infrastructure and broader public security purposes.
Defence expert and club member Major General (Retd) PK Sehgal described the proposed takeover as "disrespect", warning that the move threatens not only the livelihoods of employees but also one of Delhi’s heritage institutions. His remarks reflect a broader concern among sections of retired bureaucrats and defence personnel who see the Gymkhana Club as part of India’s administrative and military legacy.
“This is really surprising. How can the government issue such an eviction order? This is a historic club, and it’s also a space of heritage. So many people are associated with the club. Retired judges, bureaucrats, and others are members of the club. Many of the retired and senior officials of the club spend their whole day in the club,” said Sehgal to ETV Bharat.
'Not merely about a land dispute'
The Delhi Gymkhana Club has now moved the Delhi High Court against the order, with Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioning the matter for urgent hearing before Justice Avneesh Jhingan. The court has agreed to hear the matter on May 26.
The controversy is not merely about a land dispute. It touches upon questions of institutional heritage, urban planning, public interest, and the symbolic identity of Delhi itself.
Founded during the British era as the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club, the institution has long been woven into the social and administrative history of the capital. Located on Safdarjung Road amid sprawling lawns and colonial-era structures, the club has served for decades as a meeting point for senior bureaucrats, diplomats, judges, military officers, industrialists and political figures. In many ways, it reflects the legacy of old Lutyens’ Delhi, a city designed not only as an administrative capital but also as a social and cultural ecosystem for governance elites.
Multi-generational social space
Over the years, the club evolved beyond an exclusive colonial institution and became a multi-generational social space. Today, according to the club, it has nearly 14,000 members and employs more than 600 people directly. Thousands more are linked indirectly through hospitality services, sports training, maintenance, catering and event management.
For many retired civil servants, armed forces veterans and senior citizens, the Gymkhana Club is not simply a recreational facility but a daily social attachment. The club’s reading rooms, tennis courts, dining halls and lawns have historically functioned as informal spaces where retired officials, policymakers and diplomats continued intellectual and social engagement long after leaving public office.
'Land lies in highly sensitive area'
The L&DO order states that the land lies in a “highly sensitive and strategic area” and is critically required for strengthening defence infrastructure and public security purposes. The government has exercised its power under the lease deed, which clearly allows re-entry if the premises are required for a “public purpose".
Legally, the Centre appears to rely on contractual and sovereign powers embedded in the lease agreement itself. Such clauses are not uncommon in government leases in Lutyens’ Delhi, where land ownership has historically remained with the state. The order also mentions that adjoining government lands are being integrated for institutional and governance infrastructure projects.
Timing of action raised concerns
However, the timing and scale of the action have raised concerns. Critics argue that the order provides little clarity on the exact nature of the proposed defence or security infrastructure. They also question whether sufficient consultation or rehabilitation planning was undertaken before directing takeover of the premises by June 5.
“I had also applied for a membership in the Gymkhana club. "Taking any move for a government project is good, but without clarity and details, how can an order be issued?" said Brigadier (Retd) BK Khanna to ETV Bharat.
At the same time, the dispute also revives a longstanding debate about access and privilege in elite urban institutions. Clubs such as Delhi Gymkhana have often faced criticism for exclusivity, long waiting lists and their association with powerful networks. Urban policy experts note that in a rapidly expanding capital city facing security, infrastructure and administrative pressures, the government may increasingly seek to repurpose large land parcels occupied by legacy institutions.
“The national capital always faces land scarcity. Due to a shortage of land, we can’t even initiate urban development projects properly,” said urban affairs expert Prof KK Pandey.
It’s a good initiative, as the government said that the property will be used for defence purposes, said Pandey from the Centre for Urban Studies, Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), to ETV Bharat.
He, however, said that redevelopment and security needs need not automatically result in demolition or displacement.
“Several global capitals have successfully integrated heritage institutions into modern governance frameworks without erasing their historical identity,” said Prof. Pandey.
Hearing likely to go beyond routine
The High Court hearing is therefore likely to go beyond a routine lease dispute. It may examine whether principles of proportionality, public interest and procedural fairness were adequately followed. The Court may also consider whether alternative arrangements or phased relocation mechanisms could balance governmental requirements with preservation of institutional continuity.
“The case represents a deeper transition underway in the national capital. The city is increasingly witnessing a shift from colonial-era institutional landscapes towards a more security-centric and infrastructure-driven urban model. The future of the Delhi Gymkhana Club may ultimately become a defining symbol of how India negotiates the tension between heritage and state priorities in the heart of the national capital,” Prof. Pandey added.
Also Read