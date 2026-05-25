ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Gymkhana Club Sparks Debate On Heritage, Public Interest And Shifting Governance Priorities

An outside view of the Delhi Gymkhana Club as the club urges the Centre to ensure “no dislocation” of the club and its operations after the government ordered re-entry and resumption of the 27.3-acre Safdarjung Road premises, citing public purpose and national interest, in New Delhi on Monday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: As the Delhi Gymkhana Club on Monday moved to the Delhi High Court against an order issued by the Land & Development Office (L&DO) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, directing it to hand over its 27.3-acre premises at Safdarjung Road in Lutyens’ Delhi by June 5, the matter has opened up a larger debate on heritage, public purpose, elite institutions and the changing priorities of governance in the national capital.

The Land & Development Office has invoked Clause 4 of the perpetual lease deed to resume possession of the land, arguing that the premises are required for defence infrastructure and broader public security purposes.

Defence expert and club member Major General (Retd) PK Sehgal described the proposed takeover as "disrespect", warning that the move threatens not only the livelihoods of employees but also one of Delhi’s heritage institutions. His remarks reflect a broader concern among sections of retired bureaucrats and defence personnel who see the Gymkhana Club as part of India’s administrative and military legacy.

“This is really surprising. How can the government issue such an eviction order? This is a historic club, and it’s also a space of heritage. So many people are associated with the club. Retired judges, bureaucrats, and others are members of the club. Many of the retired and senior officials of the club spend their whole day in the club,” said Sehgal to ETV Bharat.

'Not merely about a land dispute'

The Delhi Gymkhana Club has now moved the Delhi High Court against the order, with Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioning the matter for urgent hearing before Justice Avneesh Jhingan. The court has agreed to hear the matter on May 26.

The controversy is not merely about a land dispute. It touches upon questions of institutional heritage, urban planning, public interest, and the symbolic identity of Delhi itself.

An outside view of the Delhi Gymkhana Club as the club urges the Centre to ensure “no dislocation” of the club and its operations after the government ordered re-entry and resumption of the 27.3-acre Safdarjung Road premises, citing public purpose and national interest, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

Founded during the British era as the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club, the institution has long been woven into the social and administrative history of the capital. Located on Safdarjung Road amid sprawling lawns and colonial-era structures, the club has served for decades as a meeting point for senior bureaucrats, diplomats, judges, military officers, industrialists and political figures. In many ways, it reflects the legacy of old Lutyens’ Delhi, a city designed not only as an administrative capital but also as a social and cultural ecosystem for governance elites.

Multi-generational social space

Over the years, the club evolved beyond an exclusive colonial institution and became a multi-generational social space. Today, according to the club, it has nearly 14,000 members and employs more than 600 people directly. Thousands more are linked indirectly through hospitality services, sports training, maintenance, catering and event management.

For many retired civil servants, armed forces veterans and senior citizens, the Gymkhana Club is not simply a recreational facility but a daily social attachment. The club’s reading rooms, tennis courts, dining halls and lawns have historically functioned as informal spaces where retired officials, policymakers and diplomats continued intellectual and social engagement long after leaving public office.

'Land lies in highly sensitive area'