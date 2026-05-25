ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Gymkhana Club Moves High Court Against Eviction Order; Hearing Tomorrow

New Delhi: The Delhi Gymkhana Club on Monday moved the Delhi High Court against a notice issued by the Centre, directing it to vacate its premises. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing on behalf of the club, mentioned the matter before the court of Justice Avneesh Jhingan and sought an urgent hearing. Subsequently, the court ordered that the matter be heard tomorrow, May 26.

The petition states that the Central government has issued a notice to the Gymkhana Club, located on 2, Safdarjung Road in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi, directing it to vacate its premises, spanning 27.3 acres, by June 5, for “public security purposes”. The petition has been filed by Vijay Khurana on behalf of the Delhi Gymkhana Club. The plea further notes that on May 22, the Land and Development Office issued the order for the Gymkhana Club to vacate its premises.

The Central government has stated that the Gymkhana Club is situated in close proximity to the Prime Minister's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, and other critical security installations. The government has asserted that the land currently occupied by the Gymkhana Club is required to further strengthen defense capabilities and other vital infrastructure.

The petition was filed days after the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, through the Land and Development Office (L&DO), issued an eviction notice to the club management, directing it to hand over possession of the premises. The notice, issued on May 22 by Deputy Land and Development Officer Suchit Goyal, said the premises were “critically required for the strengthening and securing of defence infrastructure and other vital public security purposes”.

The communication issued by the Centre said the land was essential to fulfil “urgent institutional needs, governance infrastructure, and public-interest projects, integrated with the resumption of adjoining government lands”.

Referring to Clause 4 of the perpetual lease deed, the notice stated that the lessor had the authority to re-enter the premises if the land was required for a public purpose. “Exercising those powers, the President of India, acting through the Land and Development Office, has determined the lease and ordered immediate re-entry of the property,” the notice said.