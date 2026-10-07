ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Gymkhana Club: High Court Judge Recuses Himself

New Delhi: Justice Prateek Jalan of the Delhi High Court, who was hearing petitions challenging the Centre's order to vacate the Delhi Gymkhana Club, has recused himself from the matter. The judge directed that the case be placed before a bench of which he is not part.

Three petitions have been filed in this matter: The first by club member Vijay Khurana, the second by the Club Staff Welfare Association, and the third by the Delhi Gymkhana Club itself. On May 22, the Estate Officer of the Land and Development Office issued a show-cause notice to the Delhi Gymkhana Club, directing it to vacate the land by June 5.

"There is too much personal involvement. I will feel more comfortable if someone else heard it," he observed.

The next hearing is scheduled for October 9. "I am going to recuse (myself) from this matter. There are matters where one does not trust one's own judgement," Justice Jalan said.

Khurana has stated that his petition is supported by 500 club members who have filed the petition through the Staff Welfare Association.

On May 26, the High Court had issued a notice to the Centre while hearing the petition filed by the Gymkhana Club against the government's notice to vacate the premises. However, the court had refused to grant any interim stay on the Centre's notice.

A bench led by Justice Avneesh Jhingan had taken note of the Centre's submission that any action to vacate the premises would be taken only after the issuance of the notice.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, said that a notice would be issued in accordance with the law before any action to vacate the Gymkhana Club is taken. He remarked that it was incorrect to claim that the government was taking over the management of the Gymkhana Club. As a result, the court observed that there was no justification for staying the Centre's notice.

The Delhi Gymkhana Club has approached the Delhi High Court to challenge the Centre's notice to vacate the premises. The Centre has also filed a petition seeking permission to have the Delhi Gymkhana Club vacated. The Centre has stated that the Gymkhana Club is located near the Prime Minister's residence and other critical security installations. The government has further maintained that the land occupied by the Gymkhana Club is required to strengthen defence and other vital infrastructure.