Delhi Gymkhana Club: Even As High Court Refuses To Stay Centre’s Order, Members Say Their Struggle Will Continue
It was established on July 3, 1913, under the name of ‘Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club’ following the designation of New Delhi as the capital.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant interim relief against the Union government’s move to reclaim possession of the Delhi Gymkhana Club premises in Lutyens’ Delhi.
While issuing summons in suits filed by club members and employees, a single-judge Bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan declined to stay the Centre’s communication after Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta assured the Delhi High Court that no forcible eviction would take place and that any action would be taken strictly in accordance with law and after prior notice.
He added that it would be incorrect to claim that the government is taking over the management of the Gymkhana Club. In light of this, the court observed that there was no justification for staying the Central government's notice at this juncture.
Shivam Bhagat, a third-generation member of his family at the club, asserted that an institution like this should not be shut down by the government in such a manner. He emphasised that their struggle would continue. He pointed out that the club holds a perpetual lease — one that never expires. Furthermore, even if the validity of the lease were to be challenged, the legal proceedings for such a challenge would take place within the courts. Therefore, he said they demand that the Central government revoke the eviction order.
A Member For 50 Years
Shivam Bhagat noted that retired Generals, Colonels and Brigadiers from the Armed Forces as well as senior officers from the IAS, IPS, and IFS have been long-standing members of the club. He explained that prospective members face a long waiting period to secure membership; direct membership is not granted to anyone. Instead, membership is transferred exclusively through family lineage. Bhagat himself obtained his membership, specifically a "reciprocal membership", by adhering to the club's rules and basing his application on his parents' long-standing membership. He added that his grandfather was also a member of the club. As a result, his family has been associated with the institution for 50 years.
Bhagat remarked that, for some of the elderly members, the club serves as a sanctuary, much like a temple. People go there in the morning and spend the entire day on the premises. It is a delightful place to pass the time during the summer season. “It is a venue where we socialise, meet friends, and nurture old relationships,” he said.
Its members argue that what is at stake is not merely an institution, but a way of life that has shaped multiple generations within the capital city.
Why is the Delhi Gymkhana Club Special?
The story of the Gymkhana Club began during the British Raj on July 3, 1913, under the name "Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club". The club was established following the designation of New Delhi as the capital during the British era. Initially situated near the Coronation Grounds, it was relocated to Safdarjung Road in 1928. It was designed by Robert Tor Russell, the architect behind iconic structures such as Connaught Place and Teen Murti Bhavan. In its early days, the club was reserved exclusively for British officials; Indians faced stringent conditions to obtain membership.
Following independence in 1947, the word "Imperial" was dropped from its name, and it evolved into a premier hub for Indian civil servants, military officers, judges, and members of the upper class. Obtaining membership was a process that often took decades; in many instances, membership was inherited from parents. Since the 1990s, the club has also seen a significant increase in the number of members from the business community. Given its immediate proximity to the Prime Minister's residence, the club's land has been the subject of disputes on several occasions in the past.
Allegations Of Bias In Membership Admission
Over the past few years, the club has faced allegations regarding bias in its membership admission process, as well as accusations of financial irregularities. In 2022, the government took over the management of the club. The matter was also being heard in court. Now, following the Centre's directive to vacate the club premises by June 5, the institution has once again come into the spotlight.
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