ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Gymkhana Club: Even As High Court Refuses To Stay Centre’s Order, Members Say Their Struggle Will Continue

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant interim relief against the Union government’s move to reclaim possession of the Delhi Gymkhana Club premises in Lutyens’ Delhi.

While issuing summons in suits filed by club members and employees, a single-judge Bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan declined to stay the Centre’s communication after Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta assured the Delhi High Court that no forcible eviction would take place and that any action would be taken strictly in accordance with law and after prior notice.

He added that it would be incorrect to claim that the government is taking over the management of the Gymkhana Club. In light of this, the court observed that there was no justification for staying the Central government's notice at this juncture.

Shivam Bhagat, a third-generation member of his family at the club, asserted that an institution like this should not be shut down by the government in such a manner. He emphasised that their struggle would continue. He pointed out that the club holds a perpetual lease — one that never expires. Furthermore, even if the validity of the lease were to be challenged, the legal proceedings for such a challenge would take place within the courts. Therefore, he said they demand that the Central government revoke the eviction order.

Delhi Gymkhana Club (ETV Bharat)

A Member For 50 Years

Shivam Bhagat noted that retired Generals, Colonels and Brigadiers from the Armed Forces as well as senior officers from the IAS, IPS, and IFS have been long-standing members of the club. He explained that prospective members face a long waiting period to secure membership; direct membership is not granted to anyone. Instead, membership is transferred exclusively through family lineage. Bhagat himself obtained his membership, specifically a "reciprocal membership", by adhering to the club's rules and basing his application on his parents' long-standing membership. He added that his grandfather was also a member of the club. As a result, his family has been associated with the institution for 50 years.