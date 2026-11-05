Delhi Govt's Action Plan On Air Pollution Mandates WFH For 50% Staff Till November 20
The primary objective of the measure is to reduce the number of private vehicles on roads, thereby curbing toxic emissions and dust from their tyres.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
New Delhi: To address the deterioration of the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), typically during the winter season, an action plan has been formulated by the Delhi government instructing companies to ensure that 50% of their employees work from home (WFH) until November 20.
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav emphasised that the government is taking consistent and concrete measures to tackle the pollution crisis. As part of this, the action plan has been formulated after consultations with corporate entities and private companies.
The government has directed companies to ensure that up to 50% of their workforce can work from home on days when pollution reaches critical levels. The primary objective of this measure is to lessen the number of private vehicles on roads, thereby curbing toxic emissions and the dust kicked up by vehicle tyres.
The pollution control measure extends beyond Delhi to encompass all nearby areas and districts within the NCR. The government has issued clear directives to administrative officials in the NCR and the border regions of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.
The plan includes a ban on construction activities, the regular use of anti-smog guns, mechanical road sweeping, and the management of crop residue — all of which are being strictly monitored.
Yadav said all relevant departments have been instructed to work with the utmost diligence to ensure the effective, on-ground implementation of this action plan.
While constant monitoring is being conducted at the city's major pollution hotspots, special teams have been formed to promote public transport, impose strict fines on old and polluting vehicles, and keep a close watch on industrial units that violate regulations, he said.
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