ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Govt's Action Plan On Air Pollution Mandates WFH For 50% Staff Till November 20

Vehicles ply amid dense smog in New Delhi on Thursday. ( IANS )

New Delhi: To address the deterioration of the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), typically during the winter season, an action plan has been formulated by the Delhi government instructing companies to ensure that 50% of their employees work from home (WFH) until November 20.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav emphasised that the government is taking consistent and concrete measures to tackle the pollution crisis. As part of this, the action plan has been formulated after consultations with corporate entities and private companies.

The government has directed companies to ensure that up to 50% of their workforce can work from home on days when pollution reaches critical levels. The primary objective of this measure is to lessen the number of private vehicles on roads, thereby curbing toxic emissions and the dust kicked up by vehicle tyres. The pollution control measure extends beyond Delhi to encompass all nearby areas and districts within the NCR. The government has issued clear directives to administrative officials in the NCR and the border regions of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.