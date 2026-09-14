ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Govt To Construct 500 Public Toilet Blocks Across Various Areas Of Capital

New Delhi: To provide better public amenities to both local residents and tourists visiting from within the country and abroad, and to further strengthen the capital's image as a tourist destination, the Delhi government has decided to construct 500 public toilet blocks across various areas of the capital in the first phase. These will be built through the Delhi government's Tourism Department.

Following the successful completion of the first phase, an additional 500 public toilet blocks will be constructed in the second phase. The government's Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) has approved Rs 266.26 crore for this scheme.

Of these, 200 toilet blocks will be set up in market areas, 97 on highways, 57 in commercial and industrial zones, 50 near tourist attractions, and nine near large parks, among other locations. Region-wise, 93 toilet blocks will be built in the South-West zone, 90 in the North-West, 72 in the West, 51 in the South, 49 in the South-East, 40 in New Delhi, and 39 in Central Delhi. The target is to complete the construction work within 14 months.

The role of the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) is crucial in this project, as developing tourism-related amenities requires an integrated approach. Developing modern public facilities at key tourist sites, heritage areas, markets, major thoroughfares, and areas with high tourist footfall will help make Delhi more convenient and attractive for visitors.