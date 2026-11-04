Delhi Government Standing Council Gives Consent For Criminal Contempt Proceedings Against CJP Legal Head
In recent social media posts, Ratna Singh alleged the judicial officers were ‘following the orders of the boss’ and questioned the impartiality of the judiciary.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi government's Additional Standing Counsel (Criminal) Amol Sinha has given his written consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) legal head Ratna Singh for questioning the impartiality of the judiciary and judicial officers. The case is related to the ongoing judicial proceedings before Chief Judicial Magistrate Abhinav Pandey of Saket Court and the alleged detention of Singh.
On October 10, the Saket court had rejected the relief sought by Singh. After this, Singh had written many posts on social media platforms. In these posts, she alleged that the judicial officers were "following the orders of the boss".
According to the report filed by advocate Kaushik Chatterjee, Singh had written that the judge repeatedly went out for meetings during the hearing and issued orders without application of law.
In his legal opinion, Sinha clarified that reasoned criticism of court decisions or orders is permissible under law. However, Singh's comments were not limited to just questioning the merits of the order.
"Publicly accusing a judicial officer of acting on the instructions of an outside authority, without any factual basis, strikes at the foundation of judicial independence," Sinha said.
"Such statements prima facie have the potential to undermine the authority of the court and erode confidence in the justice system in the minds of the general public," he added.
According to the rules, before filing a criminal contempt petition against a person in the High Court, the consent of the Advocate General of the state or a law officer authorised by the government is required. After getting the consent by the Standing Council of the Delhi Government, the way has now been cleared for the matter to be listed as a criminal contempt petition before the Delhi High Court.
Sinha also clarified in his opinion that this is only a prima facie assessment and the final decision will be taken by the High Court.
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