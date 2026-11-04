ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Government Standing Council Gives Consent For Criminal Contempt Proceedings Against CJP Legal Head

File photo of CJP legal head Ratna Singh ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Delhi government's Additional Standing Counsel (Criminal) Amol Sinha has given his written consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) legal head Ratna Singh for questioning the impartiality of the judiciary and judicial officers. The case is related to the ongoing judicial proceedings before Chief Judicial Magistrate Abhinav Pandey of Saket Court and the alleged detention of Singh.

On October 10, the Saket court had rejected the relief sought by Singh. After this, Singh had written many posts on social media platforms. In these posts, she alleged that the judicial officers were "following the orders of the boss".

According to the report filed by advocate Kaushik Chatterjee, Singh had written that the judge repeatedly went out for meetings during the hearing and issued orders without application of law. In his legal opinion, Sinha clarified that reasoned criticism of court decisions or orders is permissible under law. However, Singh's comments were not limited to just questioning the merits of the order. "Publicly accusing a judicial officer of acting on the instructions of an outside authority, without any factual basis, strikes at the foundation of judicial independence," Sinha said.