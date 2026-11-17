Delhi Govt Opens Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' Residence To Public, Entry Via Tickets, Online Booking Available
Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma has announced that the infamous official bungalow of former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will be opened to the public.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
New Delhi: The official residence of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal — a subject of long-standing political dispute in the capital and referred to as 'Sheesh Mahal' (palace of glass/luxury) by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — will now be opened for public viewing. This was announced by Delhi's PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on Tuesday. Entry for the public will be via an online booking and ticketing system.
Verma said that the Delhi Cabinet had initially decided to convert the bungalow, located at 6, Flagstaff Road in North Delhi's Civil Lines, into a state guest house. However, in response to persistent requests from the public and journalists, the government has revised its decision. Starting next week, the public will be able to tour the entire premises.
According to the PWD Minister, a ticketing system and an online reservation process will be implemented to facilitate public access. Detailed guidelines, covering ticket prices, the booking procedure, and visiting hours, will be made public in the coming days.
He further clarified that before the residence is opened to the public, a special tour will be organised for media representatives from across the country within the next 2-3 days, allowing them to see Kejriwal’s 'Sheesh Mahal' with their own eyes.
Verma also launched a sharp attack on the former CM, alleging that the very leader who, before entering politics, had claimed he would neither accept a government vehicle nor a government bungalow, ended up demolishing several existing government bungalows, servant quarters, and garages during his tenure, to construct this grand, palatial residence for himself.
He asserted that the public has a right to see with their own eyes how public funds were misused to install expensive curtains worth crores, modern smart lighting, and premium marble imported from Vietnam, within the complex.
It is worth noting that a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) regarding the renovation of this government residence, published in March this year, had highlighted significant financial irregularities and expenditures that far exceeded the initial estimates. The BJP had also prominently raised this issue during the 2025 Assembly elections. After coming to power, CM Rekha Gupta declined to live in this house.
Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has consistently rejected all the allegations, characterising them as political vendetta by the BJP.
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