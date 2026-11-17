ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Govt Opens Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' Residence To Public, Entry Via Tickets, Online Booking Available

Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The official residence of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal — a subject of long-standing political dispute in the capital and referred to as 'Sheesh Mahal' (palace of glass/luxury) by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — will now be opened for public viewing. This was announced by Delhi's PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on Tuesday. Entry for the public will be via an online booking and ticketing system.

Verma said that the Delhi Cabinet had initially decided to convert the bungalow, located at 6, Flagstaff Road in North Delhi's Civil Lines, into a state guest house. However, in response to persistent requests from the public and journalists, the government has revised its decision. Starting next week, the public will be able to tour the entire premises.