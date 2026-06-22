Delhi Govt Brings 23 New Services Under Time-Bound Delivery Law; Shops To Be Registered In 1 Day, Bar Licenses In 30 Days
CM Rekha Gupta said use of these services within a specific period of time would become a statutory right of the citizens, ending their woes.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 10:15 PM IST
New Delhi: As part of a drive towards administrative accountability and Ease of Doing Business, the Delhi government on Monday included 23 additional public services within the purview of the Delhi Right of Citizen to Time-Bound Delivery of Services Act, 2011.
Addressing the media on the matter, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the use of these services within a specific period of time would become a statutory right of the citizens, ending their woes regarding long queues and unnecessary trips to government offices.
According to her, the step will help entrepreneurs from different sectors such as industrial, trade, hospitality and construction industries.
"The definite aim is to see that there are no multiple visits by the citizens and entrepreneurs to the government departments," said CM Gupta. She went on to add that having licenses, NOCs, and registrations done in a certain period of time would save time, improve accountability, and create an environment for investments and jobs in the national capital city.
As per the new rules issued, the registration of shops and establishments as per the Shops and Establishments Act will take only one day, while factory plans will be approved in 15 days.
Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been instructed to permit the storage of construction materials within one day. The MCD should give approval for setting up of mobile towers within 30 days, while giving approval for hotel registration, slaughterhouse license, amusement parks, and food business NOCs within 60 days.
Before, these services did not have any deadlines at all, making it difficult for applicants to wait for several months. The officials stated that the implementation of these strict deadlines will mean that there will be full transparency in government operations.