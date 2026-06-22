ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Govt Brings 23 New Services Under Time-Bound Delivery Law; Shops To Be Registered In 1 Day, Bar Licenses In 30 Days

New Delhi: As part of a drive towards administrative accountability and Ease of Doing Business, the Delhi government on Monday included 23 additional public services within the purview of the Delhi Right of Citizen to Time-Bound Delivery of Services Act, 2011.

Addressing the media on the matter, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the use of these services within a specific period of time would become a statutory right of the citizens, ending their woes regarding long queues and unnecessary trips to government offices.

According to her, the step will help entrepreneurs from different sectors such as industrial, trade, hospitality and construction industries.

"The definite aim is to see that there are no multiple visits by the citizens and entrepreneurs to the government departments," said CM Gupta. She went on to add that having licenses, NOCs, and registrations done in a certain period of time would save time, improve accountability, and create an environment for investments and jobs in the national capital city.