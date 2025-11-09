Delhi Govt To Release Rs 42 Crore Pending EV Subsidy For 26,800 Owners As New Electric Vehicle Policy Nears Launch
New Delhi: In accordance with the Delhi government's announcement, the Transport Department has completed the verification of subsidy files for over 26,800 electric vehicle owners.
Subsidy payments totalling approximately Rs 42 crore, which were pending for a long time, are causing distress to a large number of electric vehicle owners, will now be released.
According to the government's e-vehicle policy implemented in 2020, measures are being taken to reduce pollution in the capital and encourage citizens to adopt electric vehicles. Under this policy, buyers of electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers will receive a maximum subsidy of up to Rs 1.50 lakh.
According to Dr Anil Kumar Chhikara, former Deputy Commissioner of the Delhi Transport Department and transportation expert, electric vehicle buyers have not received subsidies since January 2024. Meanwhile, the Transport Department has completed the scrutiny and digital verification of 26,862 subsidy applications. The files of all eligible applicants have now been sent to the government, and upon final approval, the subsidy amount will be transferred directly to the vehicle owners' accounts.
In many cases, payments were held up due to technical glitches, form errors, and incorrect entries by vehicle dealers. These have been reviewed and rectified to prevent such delays in the future.
4.65 lakh e-vehicles registered in Delhi
According to Delhi Transport Department data, over 4.65 Lakh e-vehicles have been registered in the capital so far. Most of these are two-wheelers and three-wheelers. The subsidy disbursement under the new e-vehicle policy will continue uninterrupted, encouraging more people to move away from conventional fuels and towards e-mobility.
"People are now shifting from traditional petrol and diesel-fueled vehicles to electric vehicles. Consequently, people have lost interest in subsidies. Initially, the government introduced subsidies to attract people to electric vehicles. Given the current situation, I don't believe subsidies are needed anymore, " Chhikara said.
New policy in the works
The Electric Vehicle Policy was set to expire in 2023. This policy has been extended several times, but the current government is now working on a new draft e-vehicle policy. It emphasises increasing the participation of domestic and manufacturing companies, encouraging battery recycling, and strengthening the charging network. The new policy will make the subsidy eligibility, vehicle evaluation, and approval processes more transparent.
Important steps towards pollution control
The e-vehicle policy, implemented in 2020, has had a positive impact on pollution levels in the capital, Delhi. This has reduced the purchase of petrol and diesel vehicles.
At the same time, the demand for electric vehicles is continuously increasing. The Delhi government said that in the next phase, the goal is to have as many vehicles on Delhi's roads as possible be electric. To achieve this, charging infrastructure, public e-buses, and private sector investment will also be promoted.
