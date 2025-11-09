ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Govt To Release Rs 42 Crore Pending EV Subsidy For 26,800 Owners As New Electric Vehicle Policy Nears Launch

New Delhi: In accordance with the Delhi government's announcement, the Transport Department has completed the verification of subsidy files for over 26,800 electric vehicle owners.

Subsidy payments totalling approximately Rs 42 crore, which were pending for a long time, are causing distress to a large number of electric vehicle owners, will now be released.

According to the government's e-vehicle policy implemented in 2020, measures are being taken to reduce pollution in the capital and encourage citizens to adopt electric vehicles. Under this policy, buyers of electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers will receive a maximum subsidy of up to Rs 1.50 lakh.

According to Dr Anil Kumar Chhikara, former Deputy Commissioner of the Delhi Transport Department and transportation expert, electric vehicle buyers have not received subsidies since January 2024. Meanwhile, the Transport Department has completed the scrutiny and digital verification of 26,862 subsidy applications. The files of all eligible applicants have now been sent to the government, and upon final approval, the subsidy amount will be transferred directly to the vehicle owners' accounts.

In many cases, payments were held up due to technical glitches, form errors, and incorrect entries by vehicle dealers. These have been reviewed and rectified to prevent such delays in the future.

4.65 lakh e-vehicles registered in Delhi

According to Delhi Transport Department data, over 4.65 Lakh e-vehicles have been registered in the capital so far. Most of these are two-wheelers and three-wheelers. The subsidy disbursement under the new e-vehicle policy will continue uninterrupted, encouraging more people to move away from conventional fuels and towards e-mobility.