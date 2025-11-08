ETV Bharat / bharat

Dignity And Nutrition: Delhi Government To Launch 100 Centres Serving Nutritious Food For The Poor By December 25

Under the Atal Canteen Scheme, the Delhi government promises to provide full meals for Rs 5 at 100 places within the next few months ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The BJP government in Delhi, which came to power in February this year, is set to fulfill an election promise by next month. Aiming to bring relief to the poor, the working class, and ordinary citizens, the government is launching "Atal Canteens" at 100 locations across the state on December 25, the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The party had promised to implement the "Atal Canteen Scheme" during the elections, and allocated funds for the purpose in the budget for the current fiscal. The canteens will provide clean, hot, and nutritious food for just Rs 5. Not only is the scheme expected to provide relief to the economically weaker sections, but also strengthen the principles of social equality and dignity.

Regarding the scheme, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that Atal Canteens will initially be opened at 100 locations across the capital, which have already been selected. Selected organisations are being entrusted with the responsibility of operating the canteens.

Cheap, Hot And Nutritious

To this end, recommendations regarding location selection, menu, distribution system, and management structure have been implemented by an inter-departmental committee. The menu includes dal, rice, vegetables, and roti. Each location will serve 500 plates each morning and evening. According to the CM, the government is providing subsidies to maintain the quality of the food.

"Atal Canteens will become the soul of Delhi, where no citizen will have to go hungry. The scheme is dedicated to AtalJi's deep love and compassion for the poor. AtalJi always said "poverty is not only economic, but also a lack of opportunities". The objective of the Atal Thali Scheme is to ensure that no citizen of Delhi goes to sleep hungry," said the Delhi Chief Minister.

Food Distribution Via Digital Tokens