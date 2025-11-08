Dignity And Nutrition: Delhi Government To Launch 100 Centres Serving Nutritious Food For The Poor By December 25
Under the Atal Canteen Scheme, to be launched on ex-PM AB Vaypayee's birthday, the Delhi government will provide meals for Rs 5 at 100 places.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 12:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The BJP government in Delhi, which came to power in February this year, is set to fulfill an election promise by next month. Aiming to bring relief to the poor, the working class, and ordinary citizens, the government is launching "Atal Canteens" at 100 locations across the state on December 25, the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
The party had promised to implement the "Atal Canteen Scheme" during the elections, and allocated funds for the purpose in the budget for the current fiscal. The canteens will provide clean, hot, and nutritious food for just Rs 5. Not only is the scheme expected to provide relief to the economically weaker sections, but also strengthen the principles of social equality and dignity.
Regarding the scheme, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that Atal Canteens will initially be opened at 100 locations across the capital, which have already been selected. Selected organisations are being entrusted with the responsibility of operating the canteens.
Cheap, Hot And Nutritious
To this end, recommendations regarding location selection, menu, distribution system, and management structure have been implemented by an inter-departmental committee. The menu includes dal, rice, vegetables, and roti. Each location will serve 500 plates each morning and evening. According to the CM, the government is providing subsidies to maintain the quality of the food.
"Atal Canteens will become the soul of Delhi, where no citizen will have to go hungry. The scheme is dedicated to AtalJi's deep love and compassion for the poor. AtalJi always said "poverty is not only economic, but also a lack of opportunities". The objective of the Atal Thali Scheme is to ensure that no citizen of Delhi goes to sleep hungry," said the Delhi Chief Minister.
Food Distribution Via Digital Tokens
The entire food distribution process will be operated through a digital token system, eliminating the possibility of irregularities at any level. Manual coupons will not be permitted. CCTV cameras will be installed at all distribution centres, with real-time monitoring via Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board's (DUSIB's) digital platform. Kitchens are mandated to have modern equipment, including LPG-based cooking systems, industrial RO water systems, and cold storage facilities.
To maintain food quality, food and raw material samples will be tested by FSSAI and NABL-accredited laboratories. The agency will be required to regularly submit monthly food distribution audits, employee health certificates, fire safety certificates, and food safety licenses. The Delhi government says this scheme is a powerful step towards providing a dignified life to every poor and working class person in Delhi.
Similar Schemes Elsewhere
While mid-day meals for school-going kids has a long history in India, going all the way back to 1925 in Tamil Nadu, state government-subsidised public meal schemes came up long after offices and factories stopped running subsidised canteens in the wake of the 1991 Liberalisation.
The first such initiative was launched by then-Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa of Tamil Nadu in 2013. Called the Amma Unavagam (Amma Canteen), these were typically run by women from self-help groups, and gained immense popularity for serving heavily-subsidised meals.
The success of Tamil Nadu's Amma Canteens inspired several copycats like Aahar Kendras in Odisha (also in 2013), Indira Rasois (now Shree Annapurna Rasois) in Rajasthan, Indira Canteens in Karnataka, and Anna Canteens in Andhra Pradesh. Most have survived in some form despite change in dispensations, and played a critical role during the Covid-19 lockdowns of 2020 and 2021.
Also Read: